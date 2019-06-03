Epworth Music Day in June aims to be “on song”

There will be more than 50 groups performing at 14 venues across Epworth from 10am till late on June 25 at the 2019 Epworth Music Day.

St. Andrew’s Church Bells will ring from 9.30am to 10am as vistors file into the town.

Epworth Music Day choir returning for another year

From 10am to 5pm there will be a “Buskers Stage” on Albion Hill next to Albion Bakery. This is for anyone who would like to sign up to perform on the day.

All you have to do to perform is just add your name to the time on the board and that is registration complete.

From 12.30pm to 4pm Jinksy’s Bar in the Red Lion hosts a folk song session where all are welcome. From noon to 3pm The Red Lion also hosts a folk musicians session.

Elsewhere in town from 1.30pm to 3pm, Paul Fox Estate Agents invites you to enjoy music and light refreshments on the High Street.

Finally Epworth Music Day’s Evening Concert will be held at St Andrew ’s Church from 7pm.

But there are a number of venues hosting Music Day performers during the daytime programme and hosting their own extensions of the festivities well into the evening.

Details of those can be found at the respective venues on the day.

Co organiser of the event, Peter Barnard, said: “This annual event would not be possible without the support of the local busineses and organisations who help to keep the day runing from year to year by sponsoring Epworth Music Day.”

He added: “We thank them for their help and support in making this day possible.”

The day concludes with a grand concert – A Celebration of Music – at St Andrew’s Church. It features at 7pm, folk singer/songwriter and guitarist Nigel Parsons.

At 7.20pm Irish piper and guitarist, Gallyhill, at 7.40pm the wonderful Harmonic Choir. Following an interval from 7.55pm to 8.10pm the audience will be entertained by folk duo, Campbell and Taylor featuring guitarist and singers.

At 8.30pm Country music duo, Marilyn Smith and Howard Johnson will perform and to round things off at 8.50pm ukulele band the Doncaster Ukuleles will take to the stage with their appealing sound.