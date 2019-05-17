Doncaster Mayor joins school children for day of litter picking

The Mayor of Doncaster has joined dozens of local primary schoolchildren to combat litter close to their school.

Mayor Ros Jones teamed up with youngsters, after eight and nine, from St Peter's Catholic Primary School recently for the litter picking session. Doncaster Council provided the group with gloves, hi-visibility vests, litter pickers and waste bags and recorded the items they collected such as crisp packets and fizzy drinks cans.

The council, through the buy.doncaster.gov.uk scheme, works with schools to drive down energy use, reduce costs and meet statutory requirements.

The Buy Doncaster energy service provides a package of support which saves organisations money, supports educational objectives relating to energy, science and the environment and ensures statutory obligations relating to energy policy are met.

As part of this, the council deliver two day theory or practical environmental education sessions for students.

Ms Jones said: “I had no hesitation in offering to help out for a morning and support this terrific initiative. I think it’s a fantastic opportunity to educate youngsters right here on our doorstep about how problematic litter can be to the environment and how it is everyone’s responsibility to pick up after themselves.

“We were afforded the warmest of welcomes by all the staff and the pupils, who were most knowledgeable and came up with some fabulous ideas for how to fight the battle against litter."