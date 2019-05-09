Bill Bailey’s bird brained comedy show flies high in Doncaster: LIVE REVIEW

Indonesian phrase books. The use of puffin calls in music. A post Brexit version of Cliff Richard’s Summer Holiday. Jokes in German. Welcome to the madcap world of stand-up comedy star of Bill Bailey.

All these frankly bonkers elements came together at The Dome in Doncaster as the TV funnyman took us on a whimsical trip into his slightly surreal world in Larks In Transit, his latest stage show.

Comedian Bill Bailey delighted Doncaster.

Bailey, of course, made his name on Black Books and regular appearances on the likes of panel shows such as QI, Have I Got News For You and Never Mind The Buzzcocks but it is in the stand-up arena that he truly shines at his daftest best.

He effortlessly mixes intellectual musings with madcap tales – and this latest show is a global tour, not only of the ‘crazy times’ of Brexit Britain but also a quick spin to Australia, South Africa, Indonesia, Dubai and of course, Germany.

His laidback, trademark meandering tales, infused with musical moments, makes for a fascinating and hilarious show where you never quite know what’s coming next.

So we’re in stitches as Bill recounts a few handy phrases from his trusty Indonesian guide book, as well as the use of birdsong in popular music – and why puffins are never going to make it on Top of The Pops.

A large chunk of the show focuses on the state of the nation in these testing times of Brexit – and political parties of all persuasions come in for gentle battering by the west country funnyman.

There's even a section where Bailey decides to do part of his set in German – which is a real crazy treat.

His musical talents also shine through to the fore too – a cluttered stage containing everything from a theremin to a hand pan – and a wide variety of guitars which showcase his diverse skills when it comes to pretty much any instrument.

You want a Tom Waits style version of Old MacDonald Had A Farm? No problem.

A version of AC/DC’s Highway To Hell where the lead guitarist hasn’t quite mastered the notes? Yep, that’s there too.

And there’s even a brand new version of the American national anthem to boot too.

Bailey effortlessly breezes from one topic to another, taking him with his on his flights of fancy and fantasy, delivering plenty of belly-laughs and crying with laughter gems from start to finish.

A true master and a true one off in British (and German) comedy circles, Bill Bailey’s is a show well worth catching. Du bist eine fool to missen it.