This is a long standing event, and the first for some time.

The Bawtry Road venue is fully booked with expert dealers from around the UK specialising in everything from soul to heavy metal, and a free valuation service will be on site for those wishing to discuss prized gems and curios.

Everything from 50p bargain boxes to very expensive records with price tags of well into four figures will be on display

The revival in interest for the good old vinyl record has come from nowhere and the growing interest amongst young new converts has created a situation where the record labels are struggling to keep up with the demand at the pressing plants.

The Doncaster Dome venue is the largest fair in the north and sees the gathering of nationwide dealers from as far afield as London, Glasgow and Bristol.

The event runs from 9am until 3.30pm, admission £1.