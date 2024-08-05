Yorkshire MMA star George Staines returns to action this september in front of sold out Czech crowd

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Top MMA prospect George Staines will look to improve his record to 3-0 when the Hull-born fighter takes on Jakub Tichota in the Czech Republic next month.

One of the UK’s biggest MMA prospects, Hull-born star George ‘Saint’ Staines, has seen his next opponent revealed.

Training out of Liverpool’s iconic Next Generation gym, alongside fighters such as Paddy Pimblett and Molly McCann, Staines has the settings in place to go right to the top.

He will return to the cage on September 21 in Brno, Czech Republic, as he looks to improve his record to 3-0. His opponent, Jakub Tichota is the more experienced professional, with a record of 5-2, and will be looking to use the home crowd support to upset the odds against Staines.

Hull-born star George ‘Saint’ Staines

Staines has previously outlined his ambitions to become one of the all-time greats of MMA, explaining: “The ultimate goal in the next three years is to become the Oktagon Champion, and then surpass that and become the UFC champion.

“I want to be the best in the world, pound for pound one of the Goats in the sport. I know it sounds far fetched, but dreams are supposed to be and I believe in myself.”

OKTAGON MMA has proven itself on the European MMA scene, with high-level production value combined with competitive and engaging match-making helping them become one of the leading MMA promotions in the world. They recently made the 5-promotion shortlist for MMA promotion of the year.