X-Factor favourites G4 returning to Doncaster Minster for special Christmas concert

Popular vocal troupe G4 have announced they are returning to the city for a special Christmas concert at Doncaster Minster – their third year in a row at the venue.

The band, who first found fame after finishing second on The X-Factor back in 2004, have gone on to become one of the world’s leading operatic groups and their Christmas tour later this year will take them to churches and cathedrals across the country once more.

Their show in Doncaster on December 12 comes after a spectacular sold out performance at the venue last winter and also in 2024.

A spokesperson said: “Escape into their world of mesmerising harmonies, beautifully-blended voices and impeccable showmanship within an idyllic festive setting.

“Selling out year after year, it is clear that audiences cannot get enough of this breathtaking festive experience, that will warm your soul and bring the true spirit of Christmas to life.

“Step into G4's world of vocal enchantment as they take you on an awe-inspiring musical journey. From traditional carols to sacred contemplations, classical classics to popular favourites; all the way to modern festive hits.

“G4’s extraordinary and unique vocal renditions will leave you with chills of delight and a heart full of Christmas spirit.”

Last year, fans of all ages packed into the Minster for the show which included timeless classics such as When A Child is Born, Silent Night and All I Want For Christmas, as well as a string of festive musical medleys.

Tickets for this year’s show are available HERE