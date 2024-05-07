X-Factor and Starstruck singer to headline Doncaster pub's LGBT night
Vocalist Samantha Atkinson will take to the stage at The Olde Castle on May 31.
The LGBTQIA+ night will also include drag from host Ken Lambert and the Twisted Belles Cabaret.
Craig and Sam Teale-Price, owners of the Market Place pub have started the monthly sessions after reluctantly having to close dedicated gay bar The Library after two years before Christmas last year, blaming the shutdown on a lack of support from customers.
The events, held in assocation with Doncaster Pride, will be held on the last Friday of every month and are aimed at raising funds for this year’s Pride event on Town Field on August 10.
LGBTQIA+ stands for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, pansexual, genderqueer, queer, intersexed, agender, asexual and ally community or people questioning their sexual identity.
