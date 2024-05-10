Wonder Stuff singer Miles Hunt to headline Doncaster music festival this weekend
The singer, best known for 90s hits such as The Size Of A Cow, Dizzy, Golden Green and Welcome To The Cheap Seats, is topping the bill at this year’s Ey Up Mi Duck Festival which takes place in Finningley from today until Sunday.
The three day festival will take place at Old Bank End Farm and will also include performances from Pet Needs, The Leylines and Headsticks as well as many more.
The Wonder Stuff, formed in the West Midlands in the 1980s, enjoyed huge acclaim during their heyday, racking up three top ten albums and three top ten singles, including 1991 number one Dizzy with comic Vic Reeves.
Weekend tickets are priced at £65 with children under 18 free. Weekend camping passes are priced at £10.
Further details are available at www.wrootrocks.co.uk
