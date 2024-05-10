Wonder Stuff singer Miles Hunt to headline Doncaster music festival this weekend

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Wonder Stuff frontman Miles Hunt will take to the stage in Doncaster this weekend as he headlines a local music festival.

The singer, best known for 90s hits such as The Size Of A Cow, Dizzy, Golden Green and Welcome To The Cheap Seats, is topping the bill at this year’s Ey Up Mi Duck Festival which takes place in Finningley from today until Sunday.

The three day festival will take place at Old Bank End Farm and will also include performances from Pet Needs, The Leylines and Headsticks as well as many more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Wonder Stuff, formed in the West Midlands in the 1980s, enjoyed huge acclaim during their heyday, racking up three top ten albums and three top ten singles, including 1991 number one Dizzy with comic Vic Reeves.

Weekend tickets are priced at £65 with children under 18 free. Weekend camping passes are priced at £10.