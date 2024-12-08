Win tickets to see Britain's Got Talent golden buzzer star Kyle Tomlinson in Doncaster

Here’s you chance to win tickets to see Britain’s Got Talent singing sensation live in Doncaster.

The teenage singer wowed judges and audiences when he appeared on the 2017 series of the hit ITV show, earning the golden buzzer to make it through to the final.

And although he didn’t scoop top spot, Kyle has since carved out a successful career, playing to audiences up and down the country.

The show, organised by Gemini Promotions, comes to Mexborough’s Pastures Lodge on February 22 next year – and we have two pairs of tickets to give away.

Gemini has also lined up shows featuring The Royle Family star Ricky Tomlinson as well as tributes to Limp Bizkit and Amy Winehouse.

Full details of all shows are available HERE or by searching for Gemini Promotions on Facebook.

All you have to do to stand a chance of winning is to email your name and contact number to [email protected].