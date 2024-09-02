"Wild night" as JLS enjoy huge sold out show at Yorkshire Wildlife Park

By Darren Burke
Published 2nd Sep 2024, 11:34 BST
Boy band favourites JLS enjoyed a “wild night” with thousands of fans with a huge sell-out show at Doncaster’s Yorkshire Wildlife Park.

The band brought the curtain down on the series of Wild Live series of summer concerts at the park with a set containing some of their biggest and best known hits, to the delight of fans.

They were also joined on stage for the show by special guest Tinchy Stryder – with the pair following on from recent performances by Ella Henderson and Jessie J.

A YWP spokesperson said: “Everybody in love put your paws up! We’ve had a wild night with JLS and Tinchy Stryder.”

JLS thrilled the crowds at Yorkshire Wildlife Park. (Photo: YWP).JLS thrilled the crowds at Yorkshire Wildlife Park. (Photo: YWP).
JLS thrilled the crowds at Yorkshire Wildlife Park. (Photo: YWP).

JLS first captured the public's attention in 2008 as contestants on the fifth series of the British talent show The X Factor.

Despite not winning, JLS signed a deal with Epic Records and embarked on a journey that saw them become one of the UK's most beloved boybands, enjoying hits with Beat Again and Everybody In Love.

