"Wild night" as JLS enjoy huge sold out show at Yorkshire Wildlife Park
The band brought the curtain down on the series of Wild Live series of summer concerts at the park with a set containing some of their biggest and best known hits, to the delight of fans.
They were also joined on stage for the show by special guest Tinchy Stryder – with the pair following on from recent performances by Ella Henderson and Jessie J.
A YWP spokesperson said: “Everybody in love put your paws up! We’ve had a wild night with JLS and Tinchy Stryder.”
JLS first captured the public's attention in 2008 as contestants on the fifth series of the British talent show The X Factor.
Despite not winning, JLS signed a deal with Epic Records and embarked on a journey that saw them become one of the UK's most beloved boybands, enjoying hits with Beat Again and Everybody In Love.
