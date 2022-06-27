"What a night!" 'Amazing' Paloma Faith delights fans at Doncaster concert

The Only Love Can Hurt Like This star took to the stage after racing at Town Moor on Saturday, following in the footsteps of Shed Seven and the Kaiser Chiefs who have also thrilled racegoers this summer.

Racecourse bosses and fans reacted with delight to the show which saw thousands of music lovers pack into the course to enjoy a set packed with some of the 40-year-old singer’s biggest hits.

A Town Moor spokesman said: “What a night – thank you to everyone who joined us and a huge thank you to Paloma Faith for an epic performance.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paloma Faith wowed fans at Doncaster Racecourse. Photo: Nigel Kirby Photography/Doncaster Racecourse.

One fan posted: “She was awesome and a true show lady – brilliant can't wait to see her again.”

Another added: “She was amazing.had a great day and night.”

Another fan wrote: “She was absolutely amazing… we had a great night.”

“Love her. She was fabulous!!!,” enthused another.

The set included tracks from her debut studio album, Do You Want the Truth or Something Beautiful? as well as a string of her recent hits which have helped make her one of Britain’s biggest music stars.

Known for her retro and eccentric style, her music often blends soul and elements of jazz and gospel and she has been consequently compared to Amy Winehouse, Adele and Duffy.