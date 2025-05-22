Watch: TV and radio host Vernon Kay looking forward to "superb" Doncaster show
The BBC Radio 2 host is returning to Town Moor as part of the venue’s line up of summer concerts.
The host, who has made several previous appearances at Doncaster will take to the decks after racing on June 28 for a DJ set packed with a series of classic anthems.
In a video ahead of the summer anthems party, he said: “Doncaster Races, June 28, what can I say?
"It’s gonna be superb. Doncaster Races is always a great afternoon.
"Whether you are into betting on the gee-gees or not – gamble responsibly – come along, we’re gonna have the best summer party ever.
"Last time I DJ’d there it was ridiculously good, I’ve DJ’d there when it has been pouring with rain and it hasn’t stopped anyone from having a good time.”
You can get tickets HERE
