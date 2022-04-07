There are only eight weeks to go until the very first concert in The Killers Mirage Tour, at the Eco-Power Stadium on the Tuesday, May 24.

You can still make sure you have your place booked and enjoy the concert in style, while watching from one of the best seats in the house, with one of our fantastic VIP packages.

There are three different levels of packages available and they are the last remaining hospitality tickets available so once they are gone they are gone.

The killers are coming to Doncaster next month

Bronze £199 (very limited availability): Drink on arrival, one course dining in Jibba Jabba Restaurant, outside VIP seating in SMT Xtra East Stand, access into the restaurant during the concert.

Silver £249: drink on arrival, one course dining in Jibba Jabba restaurant, complimentary drinks including beer, wine, and soft drinks up to stage time, outside VIP seating in SMT Xtra East Stand, access into the restaurant during the concert.

Gold £299: Drink on arrival, three course dining in Jibba Jabba restaurant, complimentary drinks including beer, wine and soft drinks up to stage time, outside VIP seating in SMT Xtra East Stand, access into the restaurant during the concert.

Watch The Killers in style

To find out more or to book your package please call the commercial team on 01302 764665 or email [email protected].