Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The monthly comedy club at Cast, Doncaster returns on Friday December 6 with a fabulous festive selection box of stand ups.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Headlining is Steff Todd, praised by The Mirror for her 'absolutely incredible impressions’.

Steff is an award winning Yorkshire lady currently cutting a swathe through the UK comedy circuit with her hilarious mimicry, an impeccable wit and incredibly sharp one-liners.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She has starred in The Stand Up Sketch Show and her hugely acclaimed online series The Yorkshire Kardashians, as well as providing tour support for the likes of Dave Gorman, Iain Stirling and Lee Nelson

Headlining is Steff Todd.

Opening the show is online comedy sensation Karl Porter.

His brilliant slow motion goal celebration routine has so far garnered over 100 million views around the globe, which then prompted interviews about his viral fame on BBC News, TalkSport, ESPN, New Zealand Breakfast, BT Canada and many more. From this Karl went on to perform at the launch of EA Sports 2023, opening the event before Rio Ferdinand took to the stage.

This year Karl has been on the road performing the very successful ‘Karl Porter and Friends’ show, selling out venues such as The Hot Water Comedy Club, The Glee Club and Lowry Theatre, along with a’ Lad Of The Year’ nomination from Lad Bible. Support comes from the wonderfully droll Adam Anwar and the quirky quips of The Mighty Swob.

Compere is the Metro Award winning Anthony J Brown. The show starts at 7.45pm. Tickets are £14.50 and are available via the box office on 01302 303 959 and online at castindoncaster.com.