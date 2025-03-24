Vernon Kay to return as Doncaster Racecourse unveils summer music line-up

BBC Radio 2 host and TV presenter Vernon Kay will return to Doncaster Racecourse this summer as part of the venue’s line up of summer concerts.

The host, who has made several previous appearances at Town Moor, will take to the decks after racing on June 28 for a DJ set packed with a series of classic anthems.

It is part of the Racecourse’s Summer Saturday Series lineup, which bosses say will be packed with “unbeatable entertainment, chart-topping hits, and unforgettable experiences.”

Here are the full details of this year’s line-up

Radio 2 host Vernon Kay is returning to Doncaster.

Daytime Disco Race Night – Saturday 3rd May

It’s time to boogie! Dust off those disco moves and dive into a dazzling day of non-stop anthems followed by an action-packed evening of live horse racing.

From the moment the gates open, the Exhibition Hall transforms into a disco paradise where you can groove to classic hits before heading trackside for seven thrilling races.

Don’t miss your chance to dance the day away at this ultimate retro-fuelled party.

Totally 90s Race Night – Saturday 17th May

The 90s are back, and they’ve never sounded better. Relive the golden era of pop, dance, and Britpop at this epic nostalgia-fuelled race night. After an evening of top-tier racing, party band 90s Explosion will take the stage to deliver 60 minutes of non-stop 90s bangers. Get ready for a night of singalongs, throwback anthems, and pure 90s vibes.

ABBA Tribute Race Day – Saturday 7th June

Mamma Mia, here we go again! If you love ABBA, you can’t afford to miss this.

As part of the Summer Saturday Series, we’re rolling out the red carpet for ABBA The Party — a sensational tribute act that will transport you straight to the disco era. Sing your heart out, dance the night away, and revel in a day of exhilarating races.

Summer Anthems ft. Vernon Kay – Saturday 28th June

Back by popular demand.

The legendary Vernon Kay is bringing the heat with a night of iconic summer anthems and an electric atmosphere.

Following a thrilling evening of live horse racing, Vernon will hit the decks for an unmissable DJ set, keeping the party going well into the night. Whether you’re celebrating a special occasion or just ready for an epic night out, this is the event of the summer.

Cowboys & Country Race Night – Saturday 19th July

Yeehaw! Get your cowboy boots on and saddle up for a wild Country & Western extravaganza.

Enjoy an action-packed evening of flat racing before letting loose with a country DJ and high-energy dancers who’ll have you two-steppin’ all night long.

Dust off your Stetsons, grab your friends, and get ready for a rip-roaring night of country fun.

Rock at the Races ft. Supersonic Queen – Saturday 2nd August

Racing and rock – the ultimate duo.

Experience a day of high-stakes action on the track, followed by an electrifying performance from Supersonic Queen, the UK’s finest Queen tribute band. Expect all the biggest rock anthems, high-energy performances, and a night of legendary music.

The Ultimate 80s Party – Saturday 16th August

Big hair, neon lights, and the best 80s anthems – it’s time to rewind the clock and party like it’s 1985.

With 80s Explosion bringing all the greatest hits from the decade of excess, expect a night of nostalgia, throwback vibes, and endless dancing.

Don’t forget to dress the part—this is the ultimate 80s night out.

Rachel Harwood, Executive Director at Doncaster Racecourse, said: “We’re beyond excited to reveal the full lineup for this year’s Summer Saturday Series.

"With an incredible mix of music, entertainment, and top-class racing, there’s truly something for everyone.

"Whether you’re a fan of disco, rock, country, or pop, we guarantee an experience you won’t forget. We can’t wait to welcome guests for a summer of unforgettable memories.”

Tickets for all Summer Saturday Series events are available now.

Plus, for 2025, Doncaster Racecourse is launching the Summer Saturday Series Ticket Bundle for just £149 – saving guests a massive £123 on the full season.

Tickets are available at www.doncaster-racecourse.co.uk