Two award winners coming to Cast Comedy Club in Doncaster

The 12 year old monthly comedy club at Cast, Doncaster is back on Friday May 23 with another quartet of superb performers.

Tony Law is headlining the show, a Canadian surrealist from Have I Got News For You, 8 Out Of 10 Cats and Never Mind The Buzzcocks.

Tony is a three time Chortle Award winner, Amused Moose Best Show winner and Edinburgh Comedy Award nominee who ‘takes post-modern stand-up to a dangerously funny new level’ (The Guardian).

Opening the night is Gavin Webster, a Geordie joke machine described as 'daftness that is little short of genius' by The Stage.

He was voted 'Comedian's Comedian' in a national poll of his fellow stand ups and has TV credits including Never Mind The Buzzcocks, The Stand-Up Show, The Comedy Store, and The 11 O' Clock Show.

Also appearing are Jane Brown and Adam Anwar. Compere is Anthony J Brown.

The show starts at 7.45pm. Tickets are £14.50 on 01302 303 959 and online at castindoncaster.com.