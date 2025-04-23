Two award winners coming to Cast Comedy Club in Doncaster

By Stephanie Bateman

Senior journalist

Published 23rd Apr 2025, 09:22 BST
The 12 year old monthly comedy club at Cast, Doncaster is back on Friday May 23 with another quartet of superb performers.

Tony Law is headlining the show, a Canadian surrealist from Have I Got News For You, 8 Out Of 10 Cats and Never Mind The Buzzcocks.

Tony is a three time Chortle Award winner, Amused Moose Best Show winner and Edinburgh Comedy Award nominee who ‘takes post-modern stand-up to a dangerously funny new level’ (The Guardian).

Opening the night is Gavin Webster, a Geordie joke machine described as 'daftness that is little short of genius' by The Stage.

Tony Law is headlining the show.

He was voted 'Comedian's Comedian' in a national poll of his fellow stand ups and has TV credits including Never Mind The Buzzcocks, The Stand-Up Show, The Comedy Store, and The 11 O' Clock Show.

Also appearing are Jane Brown and Adam Anwar. Compere is Anthony J Brown.

The show starts at 7.45pm. Tickets are £14.50 on 01302 303 959 and online at castindoncaster.com.

