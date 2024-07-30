Tramlines 2024 review: Sun and sizzling sets as Sheffield music festival reigns supreme

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Rays of blazing sunshine lit up Hillsborough Park as South Yorkshire was treated to musical delights all weekend long as Tramlines 2024 enjoyed a triumphant return.

The festival that had suffered torrential downpours and mudbaths last year was rewarded with blue skies and golden sunshine with festival goers from all over the country in attendance to witness a line-up for the history books and an array of superb sets.

Headliners Paolo Nutini, Jamie T and Snow Patrol drew in huge crowds – and the likes of Example, The Human League and Sophie Ellis-Bextor were given a rapturous welcome.

The three-day weekender was kicked off by the up-and-coming indie-punk lot Bedroom High Club – and the band hailing from our Yorkshire neighbours Barnsley brought the early excellence expected for a festival of this magnitude.

Huge crowds basked in glorious sunshine for this year's Tramlines festival.

Ambitiously brilliant Heather was a particular highlight of their set as the sweet tale of youth collectively wrapped in the sheets of an underground punk sound, made for a perfect start to the Friday.

Following on the Sarah Nulty Main Stage were rising talents, Coach Party, with a hypnotic, glitching red backdrop set behind them, the four piece serenaded early onlookers to a set of guitar angst-driven hits.

With their association with Chess Club Records – a label that’s been great for finding new talents such as Wolf Alice and Alfie Templeman - the label certainly tied down another gem to their list of talents as the band seem prepped to take on greater and greater achievements.

Infectiously indie talent Miles Kane was up next, and the Merseyside musician was as ready as ever to put on a show with spectacular and singalong hits to accompany him.

Donning a teal blue poncho that reflected the skies above and his name in gold casting back the sun, the garage rock enthusiast kicked his set off with Troubled Son shortly followed by Inhaler.

Then it was time for a throwback to the year 2011 as the co-frontman of The Last Shadow Puppets played undoubtedly his largest festival anthem, that being the grounded and fiery Come Closer.

The charismatic frontman then thanked the audience for turning out and finished his set on the anthemically thoughtful Don’t Forget Who You Are.

It was then disco time for Hillsborough Park as the northern crowd got to bear witness to the return of pop icon Sophie Ellis-Bextor.

Hot on the heels of her resurgence thanks to smash hit movie Saltburn, the talented songstress launched her dance party into action.

Sparklingly bright both in personality and outfit, she performed a mix of beautifully spun covers and her own original material – and it got the festival moving and grooving.

Some songs that she flawlessly covered were: Lady (Hear Me Tonight) by Modjo, Like a Prayer by Madonna, and Gimme! Gimme! Gimme! (A Man After Midnight) by ABBA.

With her set coming to a closem it was only right for her to go out with the modern-day classic Murder on the Dancefloor - the catchy tune that sparked her rise back to stages like this will forever be treasured by onlookers who were able to capture her that day.

Scottish rising indie star Dylan John Thomas was up next on the T’Other Stag. The tartan and his eye-catching hairstyle were able to bring out a legion of football fans as the crowd repped football shirts from all over the world to be in attendance for big singalong summer hits.

Particular standouts of his set were the memorable Jenna and the upbeat Feel the Fire, both of which had the crowd swinging and singing along passionately.

Indie veterans Bombay Bicycle Club followed the party atmosphere on the mainstage with a stage backdrop with shiningly bright colourful tassles hanging from the stage ceiling and drooping down to the stage and accompanied by some gold alphabet balloons that spelt out “My Big Day” - their most recent album release.

On the back of this most recent tour, the band has expressed how personal their latest album had been for them since it delves into parenthood as well as being a coming-of-age collection of tracks, which made for their Tramlines performance to be a mature and sincere performance of only their very best.

Their very best included hits such as the groovy Shuffle, the moody atmospheric Diving and Eat, Sleep, Wake (Nothing But You).

Frontman Jack made sure to mention that their first gig back from their short hiatus from music was at The Leadmill, as Sheffield’s iconic music venue brought them here nearly twp years ago to the day, only to be wrapping up the same tour at the Steel City’s largest festival.

Jack said it was an honour to be back in a city that means so much to them. Classy and demographically friendly (as self-described in their Spotify bio), they finished their set on the nostalgic indie floor filler Always Like This, to round off a personalised and poignant set.

Alternative Merseyside rockers The Mysterines were next to headline The Leadmill stage, and brought the electric energy to a packed-out tent of Sheffield spectators watching the next assured-to-be big indie band on the scene.

Fronted by talented Lia Metcalfe on vocals and guitar, the band raced through a set of pure ecstasy as every spong on their setlist had the crowd jumping along.

With the band recently supporting festival experts Catfish and The Bottlemen, it was easy to see that they had been ready for this gig for a while as the adrenaline-racing tracks set the tent alight with pure joy.

Off the back of their most recent and highly acclaimed album Afraid of Tomorrows, the band themselves certainly weren’t afraid as hits such as Take Control and Hung Up were performed effectively and intimately by a band sure to be moving onto bigger and bigger things soon.

It was onto the main event of the evening as everyone in attendance made their way over to the main stage to watch headliner Paolo Nutini put on a show of anthemic and hypnotic tracks that the Yorkshire audience looking on won’t forget.

Launching his headline performance into action, the Scottish singer with Italian roots, started with Afterneath and the spiralling trance that was Lose It.

The mesmeric Radio was next in line and the talented artist with his powerfully raspy, yet transcendent vocals lifted the festival to a higher power of summer bliss.

As the sun blazed across the site, Nutini pulled out all the stops both visually and vocally as his psychedelic onscreen visuals paired with his soothing melodies made for a fanastic feeling.

He then performed three songs all in one as each song continued after the other with no breaks in between.

It initially started with Jenny Don’t Be Hasty, then a superb cover of Teenage Kicks by The Undertones and was wrapped up with the moody New Shoes.

Crowd favourite Pencil Full of Lead was screamed back by the audience to the Scotsman in the true reception a track of that magnitude deserves.

The Friday headliner finished his initial set on Take Me Take Mine and the brilliantly bittersweet Candy.

He then returned to stage once more, to perform two sets of encores for the audience three of his own and then a Stevie Wonder cover to round off the first day of the festivities, these were: Let Me Down Easy, Iron Sky, Shine a Light and I Just Called to Say I Love You.

Saturday then rolled around and had big boots to fill for the day prior – but I’m sure many in attendance will agree that the second day of the festival very much held the high standards set the day before, starting off with the wonderful The Leadmill Studio Orchestra on the mainstage, which was a great pick by the festival organisers to shift the day into motion.

Mainstays The Everly Pregnant Brothers brought early laughs, with comic tales of Sheffield life woven into their parody songs, such as Stuck In The Lidl With You and Me Chip Pan’s On Fire, a reworking of Kings Of Leon’s Sex On Fire.

Carrying on the anthemic high was Nieve Ella on the main stage with a legion of dedicated fans waiting for her at the barrier.

The rising indie starlet is certainly one of the most exciting up-and-coming talents to catch on the festival scene, as her catchy heartbreak summer anthems were made for days like these.

She played the unreleased track Ganni Top that has been making the rounds this festival season – and the ridiculously infectious melodies were sure to stick with the eager devoted fans wanting to hear the studio version that’s surely not too far away from a release now.

Particular standouts for Nieve’s set were the guitar-driven hooks from Carpark and her unmatched vocal performance for Girlfriend to close out her set.

The Scots were back again but this time in the form of The Snuts hailing all the way from West Lothian.

Energetic and festival-sounding anthems are massively a part of their catalogue of tracks and they pulled in a loud crowd for their setlist of fiery and upbeat tracks.

Firing their set into action, they breezed through the sunny favourite Dreams, a track willing to be caught in the depths of your mind for days on end.

Frontman Jack waltzed across the stage singing his heart out to Hillsborough that in return, formed moshpits for the wonderful summery hit.

The tartan fourpiece made space for my personal favourite Always which has hints of nostalgia and deserves its place in an action-packed set to dance along to.

With their early 2000s rock sound, the band performed all their best such as recents from their latest album Millennials - this included the likes of Millionaires and Gloria which they finished their set on.

Powerfully energetic Tom Grennan was next on the bill as the boisterous and charismatic Bedfordshire-based singer charged onto the mainstage to loud rounds of cheers and applause.

The indie alternative popstar wasted no time in getting his adrenaline-racing set started with How Does It Feel.

Grennan’s encouragement and passion saw the crowd dancing along to radio favourites as he raced back and forth across the stage, truly making the most of the best viewing platform for the festival.

With his soulful voice and emotive songwriting, Grennan had the festival in the palm of his hands with catchy hits such as Not Over Yet and By Your Side.

A notable highlight of his set was definitely the inclusion of the radiant Remind Me, an infectiously brilliant song about reminding Grennan how a song goes is certainly ironic, as this earworm will need no reminders of how it goes for weeks on end for those who were there.

He finished his set on the romantic and melancholically sweet a Little Bit of Love, and made for a surprise standout performance of the weekend for many.

Then it was over to the T’Other stage for the blissfully pure and brilliant rising starlet Holly Humberstone.

The Grantham-based artist waltzed onto stage to her most recent album’s titular track, the moody atmospheric Paint My Bedroom Black.

The award-winning artist swiftly followed on with anthemic and hauntingly pretty tracks Into Your Room and The Walls Are Way Too Thin.

With her being one of the most exciting alternative popstars on the music scene right now, she put on a personalised evening of emotionally moving tracks accompanied by her experienced touring band.

Transcendent Overkill was next on the set and was a personal highlight of the night as she bared her soul in her entirety for this track.

The dreamlike experience of introspection was carried on with the heartfelt anthem Kissing in Swimming Pools which locked the audience in a trance for Holly’s unmatched stage presence.

The British singer-songwriter then raised the tempo, while the lyrics stayed lost in a feeling of emotional resonance, as pieces like Falling Asleep At The Wheel and Flatlining were passionately performed to the crowd packed in underneath the tent.

Nearing the end of her set, heartbreak anthem Ghost Me was next in line, a track more focusing on recent social norms and toxic messaging habits of being left unheard and unseen,

It is a song drenched in emotional depth and an unforgivingly brutal, yet real depiction of our now societal norms wrapped into one song depicting it all.

She then thanked the Tramlines crowd that turned out to see her and finished on the perfect set closer Scarlett, a more upbeat song yet still very much Humberstone's lyrics as it put to an end what was a bittersweetly enclosed daze of an evening on the T’Other stage.

It was once again time for the headliner, and Saturday’s artist for that position was the raucously brilliant Jamie T.

With his appealingly laid-back hip-hop vocal phasing, the Londoner enticed the onlookers that stayed out late to watch a set filled with his diverse D.I.Y musical palette, this all ranging from the artist's childhood as he grew up in a multicultural part of the capital city.

He pulled no punches when it came to his set as he included the recent hit The Old Style Raiders and the anthemic-sounding 90s Car.

With his set being such a pulse-raising moment of pure uncontrollable energy, the 38-year-old made a night of emotions flash by in an instant.

As the set came to an end, he finished on the buoyant If You Got The Money.

The unforgettable set was far from over though as the talented singer that covers a wide range of genres returned to the stage for an encore of four songs sure to get the audience’s dancing shoes on, these were: Back in the Game, Sheila, Sticks ‘N’ Stones and the perfect set closer Zombie. Putting an end to another unmatched day of weather and great music all in one place.

The final day of the festival beckoned upon music fans and with the weather being the way it was, many would have wished for an eternal summer of festivities as the music and weather were simply heavenly.

Special guests Maximo Park kicked things off, the north east favourites delving back into their back catalogue with a collection of frenetic and fast guitar driven favourites such as Our Velocity, Apply Some Pressure and Books in Boxes.

Frontman Paul Smith certainly hasn’t lost his spark, bounding around the stage in trademark hat and a t-shirt proclaiming No War as he rolled back the clock to a set laced with tracks from debut album A Certain Trigger as well as more recent offerings.

Getting the party well and truly started as the sun blazed down was Example – and his fast and furious beats driven set was a highlight of the weekend for many.

There truly was no letting up on a set littered with heavy beats, crowd singalongs and some serious dancing, with the crowd bouncing up and down as the rapper chucked out hits such as Kickstarts and Changed The Way You Kiss Me, despite admitting being heavily jet-lagged.

He certainly didn’t show it, ending off his set with a crowd singalong to The Killers’ Mr Brightside.

The stage was then set for Sheffield’s very own The Human League – and what a sparkling set Phil, Joanne and Susan served up on their homecoming.

Pointing out the street where he once lived and gesturing to the far side of Hillsborough Park, it must have been quite a sight as lead singer Phil Oakey as he gazed out across the fields, packed out with one of the biggest crowds of the weekend.

Needles to say, it was a truly flawless set packed out with all the hits – Mirror Man, Love Action, The Lebanon – one great 80s groove after another just kept coming – and Sheffield was in full voice to belt them all back.

Of course, the biggest and best came last – Together In Electric Dream and of course, Don’t You Want Me, which saw the audience sing their very own first verse before the band returned to the stage to play the song in full.

A staggering 43 years old, the 1981 number one still sounds as fresh and sparkly as ever – and with more than 40,000 belting it back in the sun soaked fields, it truly was a real highlight of the three days for many.

After the legendary Sheffielders, it was a short walk over to The Leadmill stage to be in attendance for an indie band’s last-ever gig as a band before going their separate ways.

Tramlines secured indie festival favourites The Magic Gang for one last hoorah.

The Brighton-based band made the most of their last opportunity upon the stage as they packed out the tent for their final standing.

Accompanied by sweet groovy sounding guitars, the band jolted their spirited set to light with anthemic All This Way, only to be followed swiftly by the melancholic yet moving Just A Minute.

As they were performing their last ever set to an audience, it was notable that the crowd were fully up for the occasion of making a night the band will certainly never forget as tracks such as Slippin’ and Caroline could be heard all across the festival site.

Their farewell performance was rounded off with the contagiously addictive Take Back The Track and the poignant yet hopeful How Can I Compete.

The band looked out to the crowd once more after they’d finished their set and took a bow, while thanking the crowd for turning out for their final ever performance, making for an emotional and grounding end to the The Leadmill stage at the festival - their Tramlines set will forever be the resting place for the indie favourites The Magic Gang.

With legs tiring, faces reddening from the sunshine and the field littered with empty cans after some serious partying, it was left to Sunday headliners Snow Patrol to close things

The Northern Irish-Scottish band, first formed in 1994, had the perfect way to round things off, a bittersweet set of melodic and toned down introspective tracks, mixed in with some more spiced up guitar driven numbers.

Of course, tracks such as Run and Chasing Cars were the big crowd-pleasers, woven in among newer material as the enigmatic lead singer Gary Lightbody held the audience in raptures with his command of the stage.

With a lineup of perfectly picked artists, ranging from up-and-coming to the all-stars of prior generations, Tramlines 2024 got a much-deserved cloaking of beautiful sunshine overhead to create an irreplaceable feeling of festival fun.