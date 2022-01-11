Tickhill Music Society February concert
Tickhill Music Society presents live music performed by professional musicians in a welcoming environment.
Tuesday, 11th January 2022, 12:09 pm
Flautist Sirius Chau and pianist Irena Radić perform works by Frühling, Martin, Prokofiev, Schumann, Poulenc, Borne and Gade perform on Friday, February 4, 2022 at 7pm at St. Mary's Primary School, St Mary's Road, Tickhill
Non-members: £12 at the door. (NB No change given).
Accompanied children and students (16-19) are admitted free of charge.
