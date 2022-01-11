Tickhill Music Society February concert

Tickhill Music Society

Flautist Sirius Chau and pianist Irena Radić perform works by Frühling, Martin, Prokofiev, Schumann, Poulenc, Borne and Gade perform on Friday, February 4, 2022 at 7pm at St. Mary's Primary School, St Mary's Road, Tickhill

Non-members: £12 at the door. (NB No change given).

Accompanied children and students (16-19) are admitted free of charge.

