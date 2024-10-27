The Vaccines set to sparkle by the seaside with upcoming Yorkshire show

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Indie rock favourites The Vaccines are set to sparkle by the seaside later this week with a spectacular Yorkshire show.

The band will drop into Scarbrough’s Spa Theatre on October 30 for a night packed with electrifying performances and unforgettable tunes from the group’s latest album, Pick-Up Full of Pink Carnations.

A spokesperson said: “This record is a joyous exploration of life’s highs and lows, blending euphoric melodies with introspective lyrics. Don’t miss the chance to hear new hits like "Heartbreak Kid" and "Love To Walk Away" live.

“Be ready for a night where every track feels like a single, and get swept away by the band's signature 60s-inspired guitar pop infused with new wave vibes.”

The Vaccines are coming to Scarborough.

“There's a difference between having fun and being happy,” says vocalist Justin Young.

"And in the space between fun and happiness lies the sixth Vaccines album, Pick-Up Full of Pink Carnations. It's a record that drips with fun — 10 songs in just over half an hour, packed with hooks and melodies and pop smarts — but which explores the way real life lets us down, no matter what we tell the world on our Instagram stories.

"It's about loss," Young added. "And coming to terms with that loss — not necessarily grieving for it, but trying to get a new understanding of it. I don't just mean in a romantic sense."

With infectious guitar riffs and anthemic choruses, The Vaccines are poised to create a memorable experience and unforgettable night of live music along with other hits such as If You Wanna, Post Break Up Sex and Wreckin’ Bar,

Formed in West London in 2010, the band have opened up for acts such as the Rolling Stones, Arcade Fire, Arctic Monkeys, Phoenix, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Imagine Dragons and Muse.

The band's debut album was the best-selling debut album of 2011 in the United Kingdom, drawing comparisons to The Ramones, The Strokes, and the Jesus and Mary Chain.

The band have released six studio albums: What Did You Expect from the Vaccines? (2011), Come of Age (2012), English Graffiti (2015), Combat Sports (2018), Back in Love City (2021), and Pick-Up Full of Pink Carnations (2024).

