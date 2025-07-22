The Snowman Live: Doncaster brass band to perform Christmas classic
Hatfield and Askern Colliery Band will present The Snowman Live at Askern Miners’ Welfare on December 7.
A band spokesperson said: “Step into a winter wonderland this Christmas with The Snowman Live.
“Experience Raymond Briggs’ heartwarming tale like never before – with live music performed by Doncaster’s very own Hatfield and Askern Colliery Band.
“Watch the beloved animated film on the big screen, accompanied by our magical brass band – then join in the festive cheer with a Christmas singalong sure to delight all ages.”
There will be three showtimes at noon, 3pm and 6pm and doors will open 45 minutes before each performance.
Running time is approximately 60 minutes.
Tickets are £8 per person, with under 5s free.
The spokesperson added: “Wrap up warm, bring the whole family, and make some magical Christmas memories with us.”
Tickets are available HERE
