The Reytons: All you need to know about this weekend's huge South Yorkshire show

The week has finally arrived – South Yorkshire rock favourites The Reytons are set for a huge homecoming South Yorkshire in front of 20,000 fans this Saturday.

The Rotherham-band – who also have Doncaster connections – will be playing a massive outdoor show in Clifton Park on July 6 – and the band has even organised for the England v Swizterland Euro 2024 quarter final to be shown on a big screen.

Here’s all you need to know about this weekend’s concert

Gates open 2pm.Set times:

3pm to 3.30pm: The Rosadocs

3.50pm to 4.20pm: Andrew Cushin

4.45pm to 5.15pm: Lucy Spraggan

5.15pm to 6.15pm: Reyt Good Comedy Hour featuring special guest comedians

The band have released a map for this weekend's concert.

6.30pm to 7.15pm: Little Man Tate

7.40pm to 8.25pm: Jamie Webster

8.50pm to 10.30pm: The Reytons

England v Switzerland game

The band said: “We have spoken to all artists and made a decision to show the England v Switzerland game.

"The match will be shown on a large screen at the opposite end of the park to the stage.

"Entertainment will continue on stage for those who don’t want to watch the football.”

Parking

Car parking tickets are available from www.thereytons.com

Parking will be provided at Herringthorpe Playing Fields, a short distance away from Clifton Park

Cars left overnight will incur a charge from the council.

Other information

Clifton Park fun park will be open from 11am to 5pm

Limited seating is provided in the food area. Please be considerate and offer seats to those in need.

Blankets are permitted and the hill in the arena provides a good view of the stage.

A full list of restricted items and what's permitted inside the arena along with a full list of FAQs are available at www.thereytons.com

A band spokesperson said: “We’ve done our best to limit any clashes and inconveniences to assure that everyone has an amazing day. See you in Disneyland!”

The band are originally from Rotherham, but members now live in Doncaster.

Earlier this year, the group stayed true to their roots by featuring a picture of Conisbrough’s Athelstane Road on the front cover of their latest album Ballad Of A Bystander.

The album features a photo of the street on a bin collection day hanging in an art gallery.

After rising to the challenge of reaching the top of the UK Official Album Chart last year with their second album, What’s Rock And Roll? the band have rapidly established themselves as an electricfying live act, wowing fans across the country.

