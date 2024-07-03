The Reytons: All you need to know about this weekend's huge South Yorkshire show
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Rotherham-band – who also have Doncaster connections – will be playing a massive outdoor show in Clifton Park on July 6 – and the band has even organised for the England v Swizterland Euro 2024 quarter final to be shown on a big screen.
Here’s all you need to know about this weekend’s concert
Gates open 2pm.Set times:
3pm to 3.30pm: The Rosadocs
3.50pm to 4.20pm: Andrew Cushin
4.45pm to 5.15pm: Lucy Spraggan
5.15pm to 6.15pm: Reyt Good Comedy Hour featuring special guest comedians
6.30pm to 7.15pm: Little Man Tate
7.40pm to 8.25pm: Jamie Webster
8.50pm to 10.30pm: The Reytons
England v Switzerland game
The band said: “We have spoken to all artists and made a decision to show the England v Switzerland game.
"The match will be shown on a large screen at the opposite end of the park to the stage.
"Entertainment will continue on stage for those who don’t want to watch the football.”
Parking
Car parking tickets are available from www.thereytons.com
Parking will be provided at Herringthorpe Playing Fields, a short distance away from Clifton Park
Cars left overnight will incur a charge from the council.
Other information
Clifton Park fun park will be open from 11am to 5pm
Limited seating is provided in the food area. Please be considerate and offer seats to those in need.
Blankets are permitted and the hill in the arena provides a good view of the stage.
A full list of restricted items and what's permitted inside the arena along with a full list of FAQs are available at www.thereytons.com
A band spokesperson said: “We’ve done our best to limit any clashes and inconveniences to assure that everyone has an amazing day. See you in Disneyland!”
The band are originally from Rotherham, but members now live in Doncaster.
Earlier this year, the group stayed true to their roots by featuring a picture of Conisbrough’s Athelstane Road on the front cover of their latest album Ballad Of A Bystander.
Advertisement
Hide Ad
The album features a photo of the street on a bin collection day hanging in an art gallery.
After rising to the challenge of reaching the top of the UK Official Album Chart last year with their second album, What’s Rock And Roll? the band have rapidly established themselves as an electricfying live act, wowing fans across the country.
Made up of Jonny Yerrell, Joe O’Brien, Lee Holland and Jamie Todd, The Reytons have brought thousands of all-ages music fans to their door since releasing their Top 20 debut album, Kids Off The Estate in November 2021.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.