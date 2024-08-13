The Mersey Beatles set to celebrate 60th anniversary of ‘A Hard Day’s Night’ at Doncaster Dome

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The world's favourite Liverpool-born tribute to The Beatles is set to rock Doncaster with an unmissable show celebrating one of the Fab Four's greatest albums.

The Mersey Beatles will bring their biggest ever UK Tour to Doncaster Dome on Saturday, August 31, as part of a special performance honouring the 60th anniversary of The Beatles' iconic album and film 'A Hard Day's Night'.

Steven Parker, group commercial manager at Doncaster Culture and Leisure Trust. which manages the Dome, said: "We are thrilled to welcome The Mersey Beatles to Doncaster for this spectacular celebration of The Beatles' legacy.

“With their reputation for authenticity and the special focus on 'A Hard Day's Night', we expect tickets to sell quickly, so book yours now to avoid disappointment!"

The show at the Dome will feature the entire 'A Hard Day's Night' album played in full, alongside a hit-packed collection of Beatlemania classics. Audiences will be taken on a fabulous ride through the psychedelic brilliance of 'Sgt Pepper', a walk down 'Abbey Road', and treated to celebrations of the Fab Four's later work such as 'Revolution', 'Get Back', and 'Hey Jude'.

Steven Howard, who plays Paul in the band, said: "It's going to be a brilliant night at Doncaster Dome when we will be celebrating 60 years of A Hard Day's Night.

“The album is one of The Beatles' very best and one which captured them at the peak of their pop powers.

“It’s going to be an incredible show and one we know Beatles’ fans will love!”

Just like the real thing, The Mersey Beatles hail from Liverpool, where they were the resident Beatles tribute at the world-famous Cavern Club for a decade -- playing more than 600 times at the legendary venue. The band Mark Bloor (John), Steven Howard (Paul),Craig McGown (George), and Brian Ambrose (Ringo) -- have since toured the world many times over.

Mark Bloor added: “Together with the 60th anniversary of A Hard Day's Night, this year marks the 25th anniversary of The Mersey Beatles – so it's a double celebration.

“As well as the full A Hard Day's Night album, we will be playing another 25 Beatles classics – covering the hits of Beatlemania to Sgt Pepper and Abbey Road – so there will be something for everyone. So Doncaster... get your tickets now as it's going to be a great night!"

Tickets are available from www.dclt.co.uk