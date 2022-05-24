The Killers in Doncaster: Which songs will they play at Eco Power Stadium tonight?

More than 25,000 fans will pack into the city’s Eco Power Stadium as Brandon Flowers and co rock through a catalogue of singalong anthems.

The show, cancelled twice due to the Covid pandemic, was originally scheduled for 2020 when the band were touring in support of their Imploding The Mirage album.

The Killers are coming to Doncaster.

They have released another since then – Pressure Machine – so expect tracks from both of those albums to feature.

Of course, fans of the band – known as The Victims – will be keen to hear all the old favourites, and a recent warm-up concert at Sheffield’s O2 Academy last week suggests they won’t be disappointed.

Here’s what the band played that night – and which is very much likely to reflect the running order tonight, with perhaps one or two extra surprises thrown in.

My Own Soul's Warning

Enterlude

When You Were Young

Jenny Was a Friend of Mine

Smile Like You Mean It

Run for Cover

Blowback

Running Towards a Place

Mr. Brightside

Somebody Told Me

Fire in Bone

Shadowplay

In the Car Outside

Runaway Horses

A Dustland Fairytale

Runaways

Read My Mind

Dying Breed

Caution

Encore:

Spaceman

Human

Midnight Show

All These Things That I've Done

Support tonight will come from British indie band Blossoms, who also have plenty of crowd pleasing anthems up their sleeves and are touring in support of their latest album, Ribbon Around The Bomb.

With them playing a shorter set than The Killers, it is more difficult to predict what the set list will be, but here’s what they’ve been performing on most recent dates.

At Most a Kiss

If You Think This Is Real Life

I Can't Stand It

Ode To NYC

Ribbon Around The Bomb

The Sulking Poet

Your Girlfriend

Getaway

My Swimming Brain

Cinerama Holy Days

The Keeper

Care For

Born Wild

Honey Sweet

There's a Reason Why (I Never Returned Your Calls)