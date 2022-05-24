The Killers in Doncaster: Which songs will they play at Eco Power Stadium tonight?

More than 25,000 fans will pack into the city’s Eco Power Stadium as Brandon Flowers and co rock through a catalogue of singalong anthems.
The show, cancelled twice due to the Covid pandemic, was originally scheduled for 2020 when the band were touring in support of their Imploding The Mirage album.
They have released another since then – Pressure Machine – so expect tracks from both of those albums to feature.
Of course, fans of the band – known as The Victims – will be keen to hear all the old favourites, and a recent warm-up concert at Sheffield’s O2 Academy last week suggests they won’t be disappointed.
Here’s what the band played that night – and which is very much likely to reflect the running order tonight, with perhaps one or two extra surprises thrown in.
My Own Soul's Warning
Enterlude
When You Were Young
Jenny Was a Friend of Mine
Smile Like You Mean It
Run for Cover
Blowback
Running Towards a Place
Mr. Brightside
Somebody Told Me
Fire in Bone
Shadowplay
In the Car Outside
Runaway Horses
A Dustland Fairytale
Runaways
Read My Mind
Dying Breed
Caution
Encore:
Spaceman
Human
Midnight Show
All These Things That I've Done
Support tonight will come from British indie band Blossoms, who also have plenty of crowd pleasing anthems up their sleeves and are touring in support of their latest album, Ribbon Around The Bomb.
With them playing a shorter set than The Killers, it is more difficult to predict what the set list will be, but here’s what they’ve been performing on most recent dates.
At Most a Kiss
If You Think This Is Real Life
I Can't Stand It
Ode To NYC
Ribbon Around The Bomb
The Sulking Poet
Your Girlfriend
Getaway
My Swimming Brain
Cinerama Holy Days
The Keeper
Care For
Born Wild
Honey Sweet
There's a Reason Why (I Never Returned Your Calls)
Charlemagne