The band, who performed a stellar set of some of their best known songs, revealed they had been ‘pregaming’ ahead of the show which drew in fans from across the country.

‘Pregaming’ is the practice of drinking before a big event and the photo showed lead singer Brandon Flowers clutching a red plastic cup alongside drummer Ronnie Vannucci Jr ahead of last night’s show. Flowers is teetotal, however.

The caption, shared on the band’s Facebook page simply read: “Pregaming before Doncaster with the drummer...don't recall his name.”

Brandon Flowers and Ronnie Vannucci Jr backstage at the Doncaster stadium gig. (Photo: The Killers/Facebook).