The Killers in Doncaster: Band share 'pregaming' backstage booze snap

The Killers have shared a candid backstage photo of themselves preparing for last night’s gig in front of 25,000 fans at Doncaster’s Eco Power Stadium.

By Darren Burke
Wednesday, 25th May 2022, 12:02 pm

The band, who performed a stellar set of some of their best known songs, revealed they had been ‘pregaming’ ahead of the show which drew in fans from across the country.

‘Pregaming’ is the practice of drinking alcohol before a big event and the photo showed lead singer Brandon Flowers clutching a red plastic cup alongside drummer Ronnie Vannucci Jr ahead of last night’s show.

The caption, shared on the band’s Facebook page simply read: “Pregaming before Doncaster with the drummer...don't recall his name.”

Brandon Flowers and Ronnie Vannucci Jr backstage at the Doncaster stadium gig. (Photo: The Killers/Facebook).

Fans certainly knew his name by the end of last night’s two hour spectacular, as Vannucci launched into an epic drum solo at the end of the band’s set closer, All These Things That I’ve Done before hurling his drumsticks into the audience and wryly remarking: “Thanks for giving us jobs.”

