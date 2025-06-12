The James Bond Concert Spectacular brings its epic UK tour to Doncaster.

The world’s most critically acclaimed James Bond concert has returned with a licence to thrill from April – December 2025 with their phenomenal UK tour.

This incredible dedicated tribute band is known for its adrenaline-fueled and stirring concerts, and will be hosted by Miss Moneypenny herself – Bliss, Caroline Bliss.

With breathtaking vocal performances, exceptional musicianship, and intricate arrangements that remain true to the legendary film series, The

James Bond Concert Spectacular will deliver an exhilarating experience for all.

Formed in 2004, Q The Music became the world’s first dedicated tribute to the legendary music of 007.

The James Bond Concert Spectacular is widely considered to be the finest performance of the James Bond music since the originals, bringing the globally renowned franchise to life on stage. Featuring all the legendary Bond songs, such as Goldfinger, Diamonds Are Forever, Live

and Let Die and Nobody Does It Better, this exceptional lineup will be sure to excite all audiences, not just the dedicated Bond fans.

To enhance this captivating evening of musical entertainment, Caroline Bliss will be host the concert. As the charismatic compere of the evening, she will guide audiences through the performance, whilst also sharing delightful anecdotes and memories from her time working on The Living Daylights and Licence to Kill.

Bringing the music of this legendary series to life once more, director Warren Ringham said: “We are really excited to be embarking on our biggest ever tour - one that will see us travelling to every corner of England, Scotland and Wales and includes the world famous Theatre

Royal Drury Lane in London’s West End. We’d love to see all those Bond fans out there as we sweep across the country: this is a show that celebrates everything about Bond, by Bond fans for Bond fans.”

The show has become synonymous with top 007 events around the world. In 2017, Q The Music performed at Sir Roger Moore’s official memorial event at Pinewood Studios. In 2019, they performed at an event with George Lazenby: the 50th anniversary event for On Her

Majesty’s Secret Service, held at Piz Gloria in the Swiss Alps.

Ther tour comes to The Dome in Doncaster on July 6, 2025. For tickets visit https://www.dclt.co.uk/tickets/