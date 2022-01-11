The Ciderhouse Rebellion at The Roots Music Club, Doncaster
This duo brings together master accordionist Murray Grainger and fiddle player Adam Summerhayes, who play both traditional tunes, particularly from the North East of England and their own compositions, specialising in creating within the moment so each performance is uniquely magical in its improvisatory focus.
We at the Roots Music Club feel this is a fabulous way of starting the new year.
For this event, The Ciderhouse Rebellion team up with poet Jessie Summerhayes (recently featured on BBC Radio 4’s Power Lines) to become Words of A Fiddler’s
Daughter, a mix of spoken word with Jessie’s folk tone poems, plus Adam and Murray’s spontaneous music as a backdrop.
The Ciderhouse Rebellion perform on Friday, January 15, at Roots Music Club, Ukrainian Centre on Beckett Road. DN2 4AD
Doors open at 7.30pm for an 8pm start, tickets are available in advance for £10 and £12 on the door – half price for students.
Roots Music Club puts on live roots and acoustic concerts every other Friday where the very best artists from the International and British folk, roots and blues scene
often appear.
