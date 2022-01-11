The Ciderhouse Rebellion at The Roots Music Club, Doncaster

The Ciderhouse Rebellion

We at the Roots Music Club feel this is a fabulous way of starting the new year.

For this event, The Ciderhouse Rebellion team up with poet Jessie Summerhayes (recently featured on BBC Radio 4’s Power Lines) to become Words of A Fiddler’s

Daughter, a mix of spoken word with Jessie’s folk tone poems, plus Adam and Murray’s spontaneous music as a backdrop.

The Ciderhouse Rebellion perform on Friday, January 15, at Roots Music Club, Ukrainian Centre on Beckett Road. DN2 4AD

Doors open at 7.30pm for an 8pm start, tickets are available in advance for £10 and £12 on the door – half price for students.

Roots Music Club puts on live roots and acoustic concerts every other Friday where the very best artists from the International and British folk, roots and blues scene

often appear.

Our Winter/Spring 2022 Concerts:

Friday 14 January The Ciderhouse Rebellion

Friday 28 January Fiddler’s Elbow

Friday 11 February The Bar Steward Sons of Val Doonican

Friday 25 February The Wilderness Yet

Friday 11 March Gilmore & Roberts

Friday 25 March Tom McConville & Dave Newey

Friday 8 April Suthering

Friday 22 April Union Jill