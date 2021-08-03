Tenors Unlimited - Scott Ciscon, Jem Sharples & Paul Martin

The group will be joining an impressive line-up including Sophie Evans and Peyee Chen and they will be accompanied by The Yorkshire Symphony Orchestra. You are invited to bring your own refreshments, chairs and blankets. Doors open at 6pm and the concert starts at 8pm.

To book tickets, visit Tenors Unlimited

Tenors Unlimited (Jem Sharples, Scott Ciscon and Paul Martin) has performed alongside such notables as Sting, Lionel Richie, Beyoncé, Hayley Westenra, Simply Red and the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra to name a few. For over 15 years, Tenors Unlimited have been entertaining audiences world-wide using talents honed in their previous solo careers in opera and theatre. They bring their own blend of wit, humour, charm and vocal arrangements to their performances. See footage of their performances https://www.tenorsunlimited.com/media

Jem Sharples from Tenors Unlimited says “We’re delighted to be performing in front of a live audience again and to join such a stellar line-up of fellow artistes and our host Aled Jones. We will be singing a wide range of songs from opera, old favourites, modern pop songs and some we’ve written ourselves. There’s something for everyone.”

The group will be performing an eclectic mix of songs from opera classics, musical theatre, crooner and pop favourites. These may include “The Pearl Fisher’s Duet” and “Nessun Dorma”, “Barcelona”, “Mr Blue Sky” and “Tonight” (West Side Story).

About Tenors Unlimited

It all began in 2003 when Jem and Scott met each other at an audition. It wasn’t long before Paul joined them and they planned their own take on the popular classical genre and to expand on the perception of what a 21st century tenor could be. The idea was simple: choose some of the most iconic songs across a variety of genres, stay true to the melody and incorporate rich harmonies to create their own sound. Since then, Scott Ciscon (tenor,) Paul Martin (bass-baritone) & Jem Sharples (tenor) have performed all across the globe and are the UK’s original classical-crossover ‘man-band.’ Tenors Unlimited sang at the memorial service for football legend Sir Bobby Robson and sang live at Wembley Stadium at the FA Cup final.

In 2017, Tenors Unlimited’s “Who is He?” in aid of The Salvation Army went in at number one on the iTunes classical chart.

Their latest album “The Journey” can be purchased online from their web site Tenors Unlimited via iTunes, Amazon and GooglePlay.

For more information about the trio and other tour dates in the UK, visit Tenors Unlimited Tour