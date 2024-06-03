Taylor Swift tribute enchants at the Empress

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

On Fridaynote-0 the Empress Building in Mexborough was electrified by "Swift Magic: A Taylor Swift Tribute Night," featuring the exceptional tribute artist Carrie Ferneyhough.

The event saw an enthusiastic crowd of teenagers and parents dancing to Taylor Swift's greatest hits, enhanced by advanced sound and lighting technology.

The event transformed the iconic ballroom into a vibrant celebration of Swift's greatest hits, creating an unforgettable atmosphere for all in attendance.

The evening kicked off with a surge of excitement as Carrie Ferneyhough took to the stage, embodying Taylor Swift with remarkable precision. The audience, from enthusiastic teenagers to supportive parents, joined in the festivities, dancing alongside the show's backing dancers to hit after hit. The state-of-the-art surround sound and laser lighting added an extra layer of immersion, making every beat and lyric resonate with the crowd.

During the interval, fans were treated to a unique opportunity to capture the night’s magic, posing for photos on the historic ballroom stage with Carrie Ferneyhough and the talented dancers. This special moment added to the already memorable experience, ensuring everyone left with cherished memories.

Jemma Evans, the General Manager of the Empress Building, shared her excitement: "I booked the Taylor Swift tribute because my 10-year-old daughter kept asking for one. I knew it would be a hit with both the children and the parents, and the evening exceeded all expectations."

Carrie Ferneyhough also expressed her delight, stating, "It was one of my best nights ever. Performing at the Empress was an incredible experience, and the energy from the crowd was just amazing."

Mark your calendars! The Miss America Tour will return to the Empress Building on November 29th, 2024. Don’t miss out on another chance to experience the magic.

For more spectacular ballroom events, visit the Empress Building's "What's On" page today!

Contact: Empress Building, 01709 803974