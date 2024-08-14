Taylor Swift: Doncaster Racecourse set to host huge outdoor tribute show this weekend
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Summer Saturday Series will draw to a close with a show stopping performance from Taylor Swift tribute act Kaylie.
The American superstar is performing the same night in London but Swifties that missed out on the Eras tour can experience the next best thing at Doncaster Racecourse on Saturday.
The queen of pop herself will be putting on her concert at Wembley in a double whammy of Swifties uniting in both the North and the South of the country, singing and dancing deep into the night.
This follows a string of breathtaking performances in other UK cities including Edinburgh, Liverpool, Cardiff and Dublin that left fans astounded.
Tickets for the “Eras” tour are like gold dust – and over 4.3 million lucky fans have managed to purchase to see the popstar dazzle crowds in the UK and beyond. The mission of securing tickets sent fans into a craze and meant many missed out on booking their place at one of the shows.
Those that missed out can head to Doncaster Racecourse this Saturday to experience the next best thing.
Kaylie encapsulates the essence of T-Swift and will be wearing handmade replica tour outfits and performing an impressive setlist that includes some of Taylor’s biggest hits, promising a night to remember for the Swifties.
There will also be six thrilling races to excite punters and then it’s over to Kaylie to perform. Visit the website – www.doncaster-racecourse.co.uk – for full details.
Individual tickets start at £24 per person – 5x more affordable than Taylor’s cheapest tickets and a staggering 36x more affordable than her most expensive.
What’s more, children 17-and-under go free when accompanied by an adult, and all booking and fulfillment fees for general admission have been removed for race days and events in 2024.
Kaylie Malone, Nottingham-based Taylor Swift tribute act, said: “It’s been absolutely crazy this year, what with Taylor being on tour and releasing an amazing new album. I can barely keep up with all the demand and interest so make sure to get down to Donny racecourse so we can create a ‘Love Story’ of our own!”.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.