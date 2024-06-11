Taylor Swift: Doncaster Racecourse set to host huge outdoor tribute concert

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

She’s currently touring the UK on her Eras tour – but if you haven’t managed to get tickets to see pop icon Taylor Swift, the next best thing is coming to Doncaster this summer.

A spokesperson for Doncaster Racecourse said: “Getting tickets for the tour has been difficult for many, but a Taylor Swift tribute act is coming to Doncaster Racecourse to provide fans who missed out with a unique experience."

The “Near As” Tour will come to Town Moor on August 17, with Nottingham-based Kaylie Malone stepping into the star’s shoes.

Tickets start at £22 with children under 17 going free - making the ‘Near As’ tour a staggering 36 times more affordable than Taylor’s most expensive tickets, a racecourse spokesman said.

Kaylie Malone will be paying tribute to Taylor Swift at Doncaster Racecourse.

Kaylie said: “It’s been absolutely crazy this year – I can barely keep up with the demand! Come down to Donny Racecourse so we can create a ‘Love Story’ of our own!”

Though Taylor’s ‘Eras’ tour has sold more than 4.3 million tickets – with the new queen of pop heading to Edinburgh, Liverpool, Cardiff, London and Dublin – there's always a frenzy in the digital world when the hottest ticket in town goes on sale. This is despite the sky-high prices.

With tribute act Kaylie capturing the looks, voice and style of Taylor – complete with stunning handmade replica tour outfits and an impressive setlist spanning the entire discography of the most-streamed artist on Spotify – the day at Doncaster Racecourse represents fantastic value for money.

Tickets are on sale at doncaster-racecourse.co.uk

The Near As Tour is part of Doncaster Racecourse’s Summer Saturday Series which got underway in May.

The remaining line-up for the summer has something for everyone:

Sat 29 June – Indie Icons.

Sat 20 July – 80’s Rewind.

Sat 3 August – This is Tennessee.

Sat 17 August – The Near As Tour ft Kaylie (the ultimate Taylor Swift tribute night).