Taylor Swift: Doncaster Racecourse set to host huge outdoor tribute concert
A spokesperson for Doncaster Racecourse said: “Getting tickets for the tour has been difficult for many, but a Taylor Swift tribute act is coming to Doncaster Racecourse to provide fans who missed out with a unique experience."
The “Near As” Tour will come to Town Moor on August 17, with Nottingham-based Kaylie Malone stepping into the star’s shoes.
Tickets start at £22 with children under 17 going free - making the ‘Near As’ tour a staggering 36 times more affordable than Taylor’s most expensive tickets, a racecourse spokesman said.
Kaylie said: “It’s been absolutely crazy this year – I can barely keep up with the demand! Come down to Donny Racecourse so we can create a ‘Love Story’ of our own!”
Though Taylor’s ‘Eras’ tour has sold more than 4.3 million tickets – with the new queen of pop heading to Edinburgh, Liverpool, Cardiff, London and Dublin – there's always a frenzy in the digital world when the hottest ticket in town goes on sale. This is despite the sky-high prices.
With tribute act Kaylie capturing the looks, voice and style of Taylor – complete with stunning handmade replica tour outfits and an impressive setlist spanning the entire discography of the most-streamed artist on Spotify – the day at Doncaster Racecourse represents fantastic value for money.
Tickets are on sale at doncaster-racecourse.co.uk
The Near As Tour is part of Doncaster Racecourse’s Summer Saturday Series which got underway in May.
The remaining line-up for the summer has something for everyone:
Sat 29 June – Indie Icons.
Sat 20 July – 80’s Rewind.
Sat 3 August – This is Tennessee.
Sat 17 August – The Near As Tour ft Kaylie (the ultimate Taylor Swift tribute night).
The course has also welcomed DJ icon Chris Moyles who hosted a huge 90s summer dance party earlier this month, featuring a stack of hits from the likes of Oasis, Blur and the Spice Girls.
