Swing band set to rock into Doncaster for an evening of great music
A leading five piece swing band will rock into Doncaster later this year for an evening of classic sounds.
Jon Scully will bring Leeds based outfit The Big Easy to Bawtry’s Phoenix Theatre for its Music Live show on October 11.
Change for Two Tenors will be hosting the evening which will start at 7.30 pm with doors open at 6.45 pm for pre-concert refreshments and chat.
Tickets for the concert, which are priced at £14, can be reserved via Barrie on 07449715431.
