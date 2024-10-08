Step Into Christmas with special hit-packed festive show at Doncaster's Cast
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Step Into Christmas is a Christmas feel-good show which brings all the magic of the season to life, with all your favourite songs you will know and love.
There’s everything from All I Want for Christmas Is You, Last Christmas, Jingle Bell Rock, Stay Another Day, Let it Snow, White Christmas, Do They Know it’s Christmas, A Winter’s Tale, Merry Xmas Everybody, and many many more!
A spokesperson said: “It’s the time when every Santa has a ball. Our amazing cast give you their hearts and do not take them away in this warm-hearted family spectacular.
“So, Step Into Christmas for the most wonderful show of the year, as we give you something special, full of festive cheer!”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.