Stars of the 60s heading to Doncaster for musical trip down memory lane
The Sensational 60s Experience comes to Cast in Sir Nigel Gresley Square on April 4 and will feature a host of top acts from the Swinging Sixties.
A spokesperson said: “The show with the definite feel good factor will transport you back to that magical decade that was the 1960s.
“Whether you come to relive your childhood memories or you just simply want to see what your parents have been raving about for all these years this is the show to see.”
Starring Dozy, Beaky Mick & Tich, The Trems (featuring Jeff Brown, former member of The Tremeloes), Steve Ellis (the voice of Love Affair), The Fortunes, and Vanity Fare.
Full of timeless classics, hits include The Legend Of Xanadu, Silence Is Golden, Everlasting Love, Storm In A Teacup, Hitchin A Ride, plus many more.