Sports Team have released a new single ahead of their eagerly anticipated third album and upcoming South Yorkshire date.

New single Condensation displays classic Sports Team at their confident best and is the second track to be revealed from the Mercury-nominated six-piece’s hotly anticipated third album 'Boys These Days' which is set for release on February 28, 2025 via Distiller Records and Bright Antenna.

Riding hot on the heels of shimmering comeback single ‘I’m In Love (Subaru)’, ‘Condensation’ propels Sports Team into rock’n’roll’s fast lane with its swaggering riffs and undeniable hip-moving powers.

Condensation’ is destined to be a live favourite with the band’s fervent audience.

Sports Team are back with a new single and tour.

Talking about the new single, lyricist Rob Knaggs said: ‘It’s a song about sweat. We had two years away from playing live and wanted to capture the physicality of being in a packed room with people you love. At a gig or anywhere else.”

The song is released alongside a brilliant video which was written and directed by Rob Knaggs and Ben Mack of Sports Team, which Knaggs describes simply: “It’s a video about sweat.”

The group marked their return in July with the release of “I’m In Love (Subaru)”, revealing a dramatic shift in gears in their songwriting.

Carpooling with the likes of Prefab Sprout, Trust-era Elvis Costello, city-pop icon Mariya Takeuchi and Bryan Ferry, it showcases the band at their brightest and most beguiling yet.

Its release came alongside news of forthcoming new album ‘Boys These Days’ which boasts some of the Sports Team's most dynamic musical performances to date and features hand painted artwork by Rob Knaggs.

While its top three predecessors, Deep Down Happy (No.2 in 2020) and Gulp! (No.3 in 2022), were recorded between bouts of intensive touring, the record not only follows the London-based band’s longest absence from a stage, and a switch of label (they signed to London-based Distiller at the end of 2023, who now represent them globally alongside Bright Antenna, the band's longstanding US label partner) but it was created via a series of near hermetically sealed sessions in Bergen, Norway with producer Matthias Tellez (Girl in Red, CMAT).

Following an exhilarating underplay show at London’s Omeara which sold out in less than three minutes, Sports Team will play of a 10-date nationwide UK tour this autumn, kicking off in Manchester on November 14 and culminating in a show at London’s O2 Forum on November 24.

Tour dates are:

14th November – Manchester, New Century

15th November – Birmingham, The Castle & Falcon

16th November - Liverpool, Arts Club

18th November – Sheffield, Foundry

19th November - Glasgow, SWG3

20th November – Newcastle Upon Tyne, Boiler Shop

22nd November – Nottingham, Rescue Rooms

23rd November – Leeds, The Wardrobe

24th November – Bristol, The Trinity Centre

25th November – London, O2 Forum Kentish Town