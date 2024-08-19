South Yorkshire rock band ready to "cause a scene" at free city centre concert
and live on Freeview channel 276
Four piece rock band Wolfsmoke will be performing at HMV in Sheffield city centre on August 24 from 3pm – and are promising a treat.
Band spokesperson Joshua Cantrill said: “They usually put on small acoustic acts but we're a full on loud rock band playing on the shop floor at 3pm on a busy Saturday in the heart of the city so we're expecting to cause quite a scene.
He added: “We take influence from metal and pop, with songs ranging from hard rocking riffs with groove and attack, to flowing and soaring numbers bringing an ambience and mood, highlighted by the realism and connectivity of the vocals and lyrics."
Formed in 2019, the band played its first gig a year later and in 2022, released three singles, Devil's Cup, If You Don't Know Me and Spite Bites Back.
For more details https://www.facebook.com/wolfsmokeband
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.