South Yorkshire rock band ready to "cause a scene" at free city centre concert

A “full on loud rock band” say they are set to “cause quite a scene” when they perform a free gig.

Four piece rock band Wolfsmoke will be performing at HMV in Sheffield city centre on August 24 from 3pm – and are promising a treat.

Band spokesperson Joshua Cantrill said: “They usually put on small acoustic acts but we're a full on loud rock band playing on the shop floor at 3pm on a busy Saturday in the heart of the city so we're expecting to cause quite a scene.

He added: “We take influence from metal and pop, with songs ranging from hard rocking riffs with groove and attack, to flowing and soaring numbers bringing an ambience and mood, highlighted by the realism and connectivity of the vocals and lyrics."

Wolfsmoke will be rocking Sheffield this weekend.

Formed in 2019, the band played its first gig a year later and in 2022, released three singles, Devil's Cup, If You Don't Know Me and Spite Bites Back.

For more details https://www.facebook.com/wolfsmokeband