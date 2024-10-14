Shock Exit: Kirk Kreole cancels, Elvis impersonator Mark Summers saves the show at the Empress

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

In an unexpected turn of events, Kirk Kreole has pulled out of his scheduled performance at the Empress Building, much to the disappointment of management. The cancellation came without prior notice, with only an email from his agent informing the venue of the change.

However, in a stroke of luck, world-renowned Elvis tribute artist Mark Summers, who is currently on his global tour, has stepped in to perform on the same date. Mark Summers, often regarded as the world’s greatest Elvis impersonator, will bring his celebrated Memphis band to make the evening an unforgettable experience.

This performance holds special significance for the Empress Building, as Mark Summers was the first live artist to take the stage when the venue reopened in 2022.

Elvis Legacy and the Memphis Band

Jemma Evans, General Manager of The Empress Building, commented: "While it was disappointing to receive such late notice about Kirk Kreole's withdrawal, we are absolutely thrilled to welcome Mark Summers back to our stage. His performance in 2022 was a landmark moment for us, and we know he and the Memphis band will deliver a spectacular show. We are excited to share this with our audience and look forward to another memorable night at the Empress Building."

Looking ahead, fans of Mark Summers won’t want to miss his special Elvis Christmas Concert, which will take place on 27th December 2024 at 7pm, on the historic Empress Ballroom stage. This festive performance promises to be a spectacular celebration of Elvis's greatest hits, and there’s still time to secure your seat! Visit the Empress Building website's ticket office to book your tickets and ensure you don't miss out on this unmissable Christmas event.