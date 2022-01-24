Sci-fi Scarborough goes ahead after three years of virtual event - first three guest announced and they include Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory's Veruka

Julie Dawn Cole is an English television, film and stage actress and is best-remembered for 1971's Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory in which she played the spoiled Veruca Salt

"We are absolutely ecstatic to bring you our first guests, the hilarious and enigmatic Mike Fielding, Naboo from The Mighty Boosh, the brilliant Julie Dawn Cole, Veruca Salt from Willy Wonka and The Chocolate Factory and Dean Andrews the straight talking, no nonsense Ray Carling from BBCs Life on Mars & Ashes to Ashes," said co-organiser Steve Dickinson.

Mike is best known for playing Naboo the Shaman in BBC3/ BBC2 comedy series The Mighty Boosh series one to three, Smooth the half man half anteater/Dr Dorag and Yoko Ono in series one and two of Channel 4 comedy series Noel Fielding's luxury comedy.

Mike has performed live on stage in various comedy tours. DJ’d around the world and supported Fat Boy Slim at Brighton Beach Boutique Festival.

Julie Dawn Cole is an English television, film and stage actress who has been active for 40 years. She began as a child performer in what remains her best-remembered film, 1971's Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory playing the spoiled Veruca Salt.

She had the longest acting career of the children in the 1971 film and is married with two children.

Julie says she is nothing like her character Veruca Salt, but has admitted that when her children have acted out of line, she has occasionally used the line "Is that so, Veruca?" making reference to her most famous character. She has occasionally said that she is not fond of chocolate. After retiring from acting, she became a therapist.

Dean Andrews is best known for his role as DS Ray Carling in the BBC drama series Life on Mars. He continued the role in the sequel series, Ashes to Ashes, until 2010. As of April 2019, he has appeared as Will Taylor on ITV soap opera Emmerdale.

“At last we are back with a banger of a live event after holding two online events. We are hoping that 2022 is going to be a smash and the quality of our first three guests are a statement of intent," said Steve.

"We always give 100 percent and try to bring you an event that you will want to attend.

"We would just like to thank everyone for their interest and support over the nine years we have been going, it’s greatly appreciated, we can’t wait to see everyone again in April at the Spa."

Sci-fi Scarborough will return on Saturday April 9 and Sunday of April 10 at Scarborough Spa.

Tickets http://www.scarboroughspa.co.ukfrom www.scarboroughspa.co.uk or in person with no booking fees from Mojos Music Café in Victoria Road, Scarborough.