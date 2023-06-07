School choirs and brass band join forces for charity concert at Doncaster Minster

The Partially Sighted Society will present the show on June 16 which will see choirs from Sandringham Primary School and Hill Top Academy join forces with The Bramley Brass Band for a rousing evening of sounds.

The event aims to raise awareness and support for the visually impaired community while celebrating the tremendous talents of our local youth and musicians, a spokesperson said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A PSS spokesman said: “Under the guidance of dedicated music teachers and mentors, the choirs from Sandringham and Hill Top have grown into extraordinary musical ensembles.

Doncaster Minster is hosting the fundraising concert.

Most Popular

"These young performers have demonstrated extraordinary talent and a passion for music.

"Their participation in this concert not only offers a wonderful opportunity for the community to witness their incredible skills but also encourages the younger generation to get involved in charitable initiatives.”

Joining the choirs on stage is the acclaimed Bramley Brass Band who have a diverse repertoire of musical styles to suit all ages and tastes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Added the spokesperson: “The band's vibrant sound and outstanding musicianship will create a harmonious atmosphere within the majestic setting of Doncaster Minster, which is sure to fill the historic venue with joy and inspiration.”

Distinguished guests for the evening will include Labour MP for Doncaster Central, Dame Rosie Winterton and the Mayor of Doncaster, Ros Jones.

Music Director of The Bramley Brass Band and for the concert itself, Pat Bingham said: “We are delighted that Hill Top and Sandringham schools are joining the band for the concert. The programme features music from many different genres all aimed at entertaining the audience. We are very proud of how much progress they have made in such a short time.”

The concert will take place at Doncaster Minster on June 16 with doors opening at 6pm and the concert slated to start at 7pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tickets for the show are available for purchase online at partsight.org.uk/shop/tickets or by phoning 01302 965195.