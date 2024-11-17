Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sam Fender has announced details of his highly anticipated third album People Watching.

Released on 21 February 2025 via Polydor Records, Sam produced his record alongside bandmates Dean Thompson and Joe Atkinson over two years, working firstly in London in 2023 with producer Markus Dravs, and then earlier this year in Los Angeles with The War on Drugs’ Adam Granduciel, a musician Sam has a long-standing admiration for.

Sam’s observations on life as he experiences them have already taken him to headlining summer festivals (Reading and Leeds, Boardmasters), selling out stadiums, and becoming a bonafide household name.

With the instant sell-out of his UK arena tour next month (140,000+ tickets), Sam takes another mighty leap forward into whatever comes next.

If Seventeen Going Under was Sam’s “coming of age” record, People Watching is his next step forward - colourful stories and observations of everyday characters living their everyday, but often extraordinary, lives.

The album cover photograph was shot by the renowned social documentary photographer Tish Murtha, who grew up in South Shields and documented marginalised communities and working-class life in Newcastle upon Tyne.

Album Tracklisting: People Watching Nostalgia’s Lie Chin Up Wild Long Lie Arm’s Length Crumbling Empire Little Bit Closer Rein Me In TV Dinner Something Heavy Remember My Name

Sam Fender Live – The People Watching Tour 2024 (support from Wunderhorse): 2nd December – 3Arena, Dublin (SOLD OUT) 4th December – First Direct Arena, Leeds (SOLD OUT) 6th December – Co-Op Live, Manchester (SOLD OUT) 7th December – Co-Op Live, Manchester (SOLD OUT) 10th December – The O2, London (SOLD OUT) 12th December – The O2, London (SOLD OUT) 13th December – Utilita Arena, Birmingham (SOLD OUT) 16th December – OVO Hydro, Glasgow (SOLD OUT) 17th December – OVO Hydro, Glasgow (SOLD OUT) 20th December – Utilita Arena, Newcastle (SOLD OUT) 2025 (support from CMAT): 4th March – Olympia, Paris (SOLD OUT) 5th March – 013 Poppodium, Tilburg (SOLD OUT) 8th March – Halle 622, Zurich (SOLD OUT) 10th March – Palladium, Cologne (SOLD OUT) 12th March – Zenith, Munich 13th March – ChorusLife Arena, Bergamo 16th March – Uber Eats Music Hall, Berlin (SOLD OUT) 18th March – Afas Live, Amsterdam (SOLD OUT) 19th March – Forest National, Brussels (SOLD OUT) 5th July – Rock Werchter, Belgium