S Club stars announce intimate show at Doncaster's Yorkshire Wildlife Park

Two of the stars of pop sensations S Club have announced an intimate date at Doncaster’s Yorkshire Wildlife Park.

Jo O’Meara and Jon Lee of the hitmakers behind Reach, Don’t Stop Movin’, Bring It All Back and many more hits will appear at the venue – which has a capactiy of just 140 - on November 9.

A YWP spokesperson said: “We are delighted to announce that Jon and Jo are returning to Yorkshire Wildlife Park for a one-of-a-kind evening of live music and pure nostalgia at our first ever Hex Connect Live event “Come along and spend the night with Jon and Jo!”

Visitors can expect an intimate performance hosted by the two renowned pop stars as they play a unique acoustic performance.

Jo, who has supported the park’s conservation work, said:” Jon and I are so excited to be performing at Yorkshire Wildlife Park.

“It will be an intimate evening and a performance that our fans will never have experienced before.”

YWP CEO John Minion added: “We are incredibly excited to have Jon and Jo performing at the park. It is an honour to host a unique acoustic performance.

“The pair stand as childhood idols to many and visitors have the opportunity to buy a VIP ticket which includes a meet and greet and exclusive access to soundcheck.

“It is also a wonderful way to open the Hex Connect which we want to establish as a leading music venue in Yorkshire.

“Performances here are always extra special due to our unique location. It has always been a dream of Jon and Jo to do an acoustic gig together and the evening will definitely be one to remember.”

The pair first shot to fame nearly 30 years ago, racking up a string of chart hits.

Showgoers who upgrade their tickets to the VIP Experience will get exclusive access to the soundcheck and a meet and greet with the pair.

The spokesperson added: “Don't delay, this exclusive event only has 140 tickets available."

Visit https://bit.ly/SpendTheNightWithJonAndJo for more information and to book tickets for the event which will delve into the past of the much-loved group.