RockaBetty and the Rollers debuts on Youtube
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Rockabetty & the Rollers introduces preschool and KS1 kids to Rockabilly music and encourages an early interest in songs and musical instruments. Rockabetty’s nonsensical lyrics are full of surprises and are a fun way for youngsters to learn social skills while singing and dancing. The animated band works in an old-fashioned diner while working towards their dream of being heard around the world. Their first offering, A Ghost Ate My Toast, extolls the virtues of saying ‘Please.’
Six original Rockabetty & the Rollers’ tunes will drop on Youtube and across music streaming channels this Autumn, followed by some classic kids’ tunes, all in a rockabilly style. The songs are catchy and designed to spark kids' imaginations, while offering arrangements that appeal to grown-ups too, moving away from the overly sweet style often found in preschool and KS1 music.
Chap in the Box Studios Ltd is a family business creating Intellectual Properties which use screens to introduce and encourage young people to engage in real life off-screen activities such as music, world sports, and cooking. Founded by husband and wife team, Mimi and Tom Tucker, the UK-based company will release two original series this quarter, with three more in the development pipeline for 2025.
Young viewers can tune in from Saturday 5 October with new releases weekly: youtube.com/@RockaBetty or visit RockaBetty.tv.
