Rock fans in for treat as Motorhead covers band top bill at Doncaster pub

Rock lovers are in for a treat at a Doncaster pub later this month – with three live bands – including a Motorhead tribute band – as well as a comedian.

On March 22, Löser, a Mötorhead covers band are headlining a gig at The Leopard.

A spokesperson said: “Löser is a brilliant Mötorhead covers band. They rattle through a load of songs like Mötorhead used to.”

The iconic metal band, led by legendary rock ‘n’ roll frontman Lemmy, were known for their hellraising lifestyle and hits such as Ace of Spades, Ironfist and Overkill.

"Definitely a show for the full rock and roll experience with Daz as Lemmy.”

They will be joined by Wolfsmoke, a female fronted alternative rock band from Sheffield that pride themselves on an energetic live show.

"This is fuzzy rock music where the bass acts like a second guitar with the drums providing a solid foundation topped off by female vocals,” the spokesperson added.

Also on the bill are Egotrip, a grunge band from Whitehaven that make you think of the Seatle grunge scene – this band definitely feels like you have been transported to the early 90s.

Bay of Pig, the openers are a two piece full of old school thrash riffs and some awesome covers. These are 50% of Löser so you will see these musicians again later in the night.

The gig is being organised through local promoter JM Promotions and tickets are available below at £8.50 or £10.50 on the door.