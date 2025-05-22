Rock and roll favourites Showaddywaddy heading to Doncaster for summer show

Rock and roll favourites Showaddywaddy are coming to Doncaster for a night of musical classics this summer.

Dubbed ‘the Greatest Rock and Roll Band In The World,’ they have sold more than 20 million records and come to The Dome on June 28.

Their live show is dynamic and uplifting featuring all of their biggest hits including Under The Moon of Love, Three Steps to Heaven, Hey Rock & Roll, When, Blue Moon, Pretty Little Angel Eyes and many more.

