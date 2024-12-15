Rising Doncaster singer-songwriter Freddie Halkon announces new UK tour
After leaping onto the scene as a fresh-faced 19-year-old back in May 2024, Freddie Halkon is quickly becoming one of the UK’s most exciting up-and-coming artists.
Fuelled by an infectious mix of classic indie and pop songwriting, his debut run of shows sold out in under an hour, leaving many wondering what’s next.
With the backing of mates The Reytons, Freddie’s ready to take things to the next level.
A busy year awaits in 2025, as the young singer-songwriter reveals a string of highly-anticipated dates across the length and breadth of the country, followed by a wide range of major UK festival appearances.
As his music continues to make waves, Freddie Halkon is on track to become one of the freshest voices in indie.
Born in Doncaster and raised in the Isle of Axholme, Freddie transcends genres with a catalogue spanning traditional indie guitar anthems to acoustic, string driven ballads, all with lyrics that cut through to the core.
His breakout single, "Come Around Again," captured the youthful summer vibe while showcasing his knack for writing songs that stick with you.
“Girl In The Smoking Area” once again showed the prowess, laden with hooks and themes surrounding jealousy.
The latest single, ‘Room 26’, explores the feelings of loss, grief and an inability to accept a harsh reality.
A series of strings set the mood, providing a foundation for a driving acoustic guitar that frames the young singer-songwriter’s poignant lyrics perfectly.
In terms of live, Freddie has a clear passion for getting a crowd going, whilst still remaining humble and genuinely grateful to be able to entertain the masses onstage. It’s this genuine personality that has found him so many fans so quickly.
With a lot more to come in the next 12 months, Freddie Halkon is one to really keep an eye on.
Join the mailing list for updates: www.freddiehalkon.com Fri 11 Apr 2025 - London - The Grace Fri 19 Apr 2025 - Glasgow - Garage Attic Thu 24 Apr 2025 - Newcastle - Cluny Fri 25 Apr 2025 - Liverpool - Kazimier Stockroom Sat 26 Apr 2025 - Nottingham - Bodega Fri 02 May 2025 - Manchester - Deaf Institute Sat 03 May 2025 - Sheffield - The Leadmill (Main Room) Festivals
19th Apr - Stockton Calling 24th May - Live at Leeds In The Park 24th May - NBHD Weekender 12th July - 2000 Trees 26th July - Tramlines 2nd Aug - Kendal Calling
For up-to-date information on Freddie, connect with him online at: x.com/FreddieHalkon instagram.com/FreddieHalkon Facebook.com/FreddieHalkonUK Youtube.com/@FreddieHalkonMusic
