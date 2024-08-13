Review: Magic McFly deliver powered up parade of pop classics at Piece Hall

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

On a magical warm summer’s night in Yorkshire, pop sensations McFly served up a feast of feel-good pop classics – much to the delight of their thousands of fans.

The 2000s boy band - consisting of Tom Fletcher, Danny Jones, Dougie Poynter and Harry Judd - put on the perfect show for a packed-out audience inside Halifax’s wonderful Piece Hall.

The night got off to a flying start when local Halifax band State of Error brought the right amount energy to get the crowd moving.

Performing a cover of Miley Cyrus’s Flowers but with their own personal twist to it, the band also served up a few of their own songs including the likes of Rosie and ending with Sunset Boulevard.

McFly delivered a rocking set of classics at Halifax Piece Hall.

The time then arrived for McFly who entered the stage to the sounds of The Village People’s YMCA.

It didn’t take long for the lads to kick off the concert with a newer release of theirs, Where Did All The Guitars Go?, which highlights the decline of guitars in modern music.

However, you sure won’t be missing any guitars at a McFly show.

They then took it back to the 2000s with hits such as Star Girl and That Girl, performing the classic star girl kicks across the stage which the crowd knows and loves.

Dougie then brought out a trampoline which the band bounced on during songs and they followed it up with the title track to their debut album Room On The 3rd Floor before number one single Obviously which saw some slight alterations to lyrics by Tom who changed it from “cause he’s 23” to “he’s 43” in order to better suit the times.

It was “obviously” a crowd favourite.

Shine A Light and All About You came next - and Danny made it our job to sing along.

The audience couldn’t refuse as we became the 5th member of McFly for the rest of the 90 minute show.

The band then went all out for the song Red (the lost songs) with Danny climbing up onto the barrier and getting up close and personal with his fans.

A moment many won’t forget and as Danny promised on Instagram, the barrier would likely equate to his crotch near your face – but that only managed to convince more people to queue earlier to achieve barrier position!

The lads were then left with an ultimatum as a fan sign gave them the choice between four songs which the band could choose or the fans could choose depending on who won a game of rock paper scissors.

The first game ended in tie with both opting for scissors but then it was Danny who won the game for McFly. And ultimately, they decided to play The Heart Never Lies.

The band then began to hint towards it being near the end of the concert, riling fans up with “are you ready to go home?” to which the crowd replied “NO!”.

We knew it wouldn’t be over until we heard the memorable “Do do do do do do” come from Tom’s mouth.

And when it did, the crowd was loving it as the band launched into their mega hit 5 Colours In Her Hair.

The screen was filled with five colours to, lighting up the Halifax sky.

It was a great end to the night, being my personal favourite tune from McFly.

The boys then said their goodbyes and thanked the crowd by throwing whatever they had towards lucky fans including guitar picks and Danny Jones’ sweaty towel to the lucky child who managed to catch it.

McFly return to the Piece Hall on the 18 August, to the luck of many who missed out on their first night in Halifax. Believe me, you’re for a treat.