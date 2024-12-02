Review: Live at Leeds in the City - the Yorkshire mini-fest that's alive and kicking

Live at Leeds in the City, the Yorkshire multi-venue festival is back – and more emphatically alive than ever.

With an ever-growing line-up of talented musicians per annum, this year saw the likes of Everything Everything, Alfie Templeman, The K’s and Mercury Prize winners English Teacher all feature within the beating heart of Leeds’ grassroots venues.

As always, the festival once again boasted an impressive line-up of sprouting talents and when paired with the city’s long list of historic and modern venues, it is undoubtedly one of the many reasons this festival is a must for any passionate music fan looking to discover the next big thing.

The sprightly one-day festival, commonly describes itself as “a new music showcase for new music fans” – and that statement holds some weight to it as past alumni that have featured include the likes of Sam Fender, The Last Dinner Party, Wunderhorse, Tom Grennan, and many more emerging talents.

Excited crowds enjoyed Live at Leeds in the City.

Since there are so many venues and artists, curating your own personal setlist is encouraged more than ever with a festival of this diverse magnitude, as the city celebration of developing prodigies spreads out their music across seventeen closely knit locations.

As a result of its extensive selection of performance hosting sites, everyone's experience may be adjusted to their own subjective music taste more than ever before, as opposed to the typical festival.

The day began at the Key Club, with the incredibly compelling Soft Launch kicking off the voyage of exciting new performers.

Lately, the band has made waves with its unforgivingly bright alternative sound, which has led them to support the likes of Declan McKenna, Bradley Simpson, and everyone's favourite Blossoms.

The gigs were spread out across the city

Bitter yet hypnotic choruses that feature in such anthems as Piano Hands or Milkshakes are one of the many reasons this electrically poignant band is gathering a rapidly dedicated fanbase.

Their charmingly chaotic and even animated live performances will make for an absolute must-see during next year’s summer festival rounds.

From the Key Club, it was then off to the sizeably larger Leeds Stylus for indie-heads The K’s.

Forming in Earlestown in 2017, the riotous lot raced through their scintillating set of pacey hits.

Indie favourites Overpass delighted the crowds.

They fired through tracks such as Sarajevo and Glass Towns from their recent great and so far only album, I Wonder If The World Knows. The lively lads are certainly on the up and could’ve certainly filled out a headline slot for this year's dynamically diverse festival.

Carrying on at Leeds Stylus was the refreshingly brave Overpass.

The frantic and energetic four-piece saw a youthful yet dedicated turnout for their action-packed set.

Their dream inducing showcase was a hypnotic stream of stunningly modern-sounding anthems, as the Birmingham collective known for their sound of influences spanning decades put on an energetic showing with anthemic guitar slots such as Right Time and Beautiful that reined the crowd into their scene.

Alfie Templeman topped the bill at Live at Leeds in the City

Passionately pure Somebody’s Child was next to the student-familiar stage as the Irish frontman and his live backing band pulled out all the stops for their slot on the bill of brilliantly new and unabashedly eclectic acts.

The Dublin native with a unique form of expression brought his catalogue of alternatively effortless tracks, including such tracks as Lost and the floor filler We Could Start a War, and with the anticipated release of his hot and upcoming album When Youth Fades Away, the Emerald Isle creative is an inspiring and reflective breakaway from indie norms.

STONE were pushing the event into the late afternoon with their smashing punk act, which drew a big crowd to watch Finley Power's effectively raw antics.

Their punk-perfect volume provided an unexpected burst of genre adrenaline, prompting the fiery leader to plunge headfirst into the audience for mosh pits and even crowd-surf his way back to the stage – and this was all within the first three songs. The rest of their strong set maintained their high and unprecedented pace as they produced a powerful statement that would certainly be remembered by the Northern crowd.

Then it was over to Leeds Beckett for the celebration and return of the Mercury Prize winners English Teacher. The Leeds locals had the venue packed hours before their faithful return to familiar territory, as the outstanding breakout act of the present year provided their Northern charm paired with their excitingly novel sound to a dedicated outing home crowd.

Their standout performance was certainly one that will stick with the festival goers while remaining ever present in the minds of the achieving band.

Welsh rockers The Royston Club delivered an energetic set.

Travelling back the short distance to Leeds Stylus again, this time to be in attendance for Welsh-indie rockers The Royston Club.

The Wrexham lot were supported by plenty of their eagerly awaiting fanbase as a sea of red dragon-themed merch painted the canvas of the crowd green and red in the honing in of the Cambria-originated collective.

Their sweetly sounding indie set was a stunning sensation for the senses as blisteringly beautiful tracks such as The Patch Where Nothing Grows and I’m A Liar crossed the waves to the Yorkshire venue, to huge roars and a dedicated loud reply from their large turnout of spectators.

The four-piece even covered a Yorkshire great in the form of Pulp’s forever perfect Disco 2000 which was then rolled into one of their own, their faithful cover put a rock spin on an ever-favourite classic which perfectly highlighted their ever-rising presence within the indie scene.

The night of indie festival fun was then finalised by one of my favourites on the scene in the form of the youthful yet ever-brilliant Alfie Templeman. While running into a few technical difficulties for his first few tracks, the young star powered through and sailed through the rest of his psychedelic set in a smooth funky fashion.

Templeman was certainly a wise choice in finalising the Leeds Stylus stage, as the indie-pop star was a solid representation of all of what makes Live At Leeds the festival that it is, by introducing new sprung artists onto stages to possibly unfamiliar new fans, while some of the artists at the event certainly had dedicated audiences, it also allowed new fans to find new sounds and push more unheard names into mainstream stages.

I'm sure when attendants of this year look back at the lineup they'll be able to spot another artist that has gone and made a name for themselves while claiming to have seen them within the contents of a grassroots venue.