French electronica icons Air delivered a set of classics, perfect for a warm summer’s night in Yorkshire.

The beautiful Piece Hall was the setting for a complete rundown of the band’s iconic Moon Safari album – along with a whole host of other favourites.

A rectangular, white, bright glowing box caught the eye of the audience and from which the duo - Nicolas Godin and Jean-Benoit Dunckel – appeared from behind, together in sync alongside drummer Louis Delorme.

Dressed in all white, the band commenced with ‘La Femme D’argent’ which was first debuted in 1998 and was the perfect start to a great night as we went on a Moon Safari trip down memory lane.

That was swiftly followed up with the atmospheric and seductive track of ‘Sexy Boy’ which was greeted with loud cheers. My personal favourite of the night.

Tracks from Moon Safari didn’t end there as the pair played all ten from the classic chill out collection one after another, which had the crowd hooked the whole time.

The band then took a brief break and returned with a ‘best of’ selection including ‘Cherry Blossom Girl’ which tinted Halifax with a nice pink and white glow.

What to expect at an Air concert? Mellow vibes, bright lights and very little said.

There was the occasional expression of gratitude in English or French. “Thank you” and “merci beaucoup” – but the crowd expected nothing less from the duo who have made their cool an art form.

Things began to brighten up the later it got with a crowd favourite ‘Don’t Be Light’ which was visually mesmerizing and bound to make the audience move.

This was then followed up with another short break before Air came out for an encore and the last two songs of the night.

The penultimate song ‘Alone in Kyoto’ from their album ‘Talkie Walkie’ and most notably a track in Sofia Coppola’s film ‘Lost in Translation’ was a sweet and romantic affair, ideal for a summer night.

The pair have often collaborated with the award winning film director Coppola on many of her soundtracks and projects.

Lastly, but certainly not forgotten was ‘Electronic Performers’ arguably the ideal end to what was an unforgettable set by Air.