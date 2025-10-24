Reverend and The Makers to play Doncaster as part of social clubs tour
The Sheffield band, fronted by Jon McClure, will appear at Askern Miners’ Welfare on December 10.
Earlier this year, the band, best known for their 2007 smash Heavyweight Champion of The World, annnounced a tour of 'old social clubs' ahead of their eighth studio album, 'Is This How Happiness Feels?' which will be out in April next year.
It comes after the band’s 20-year anniversary show with in front of 30,000 fans at Don Valley Bowl, Sheffield.
Discussing 'Is This How Happiness Feels?', he said: “This album has been a labour of love owing to personal reasons but has emerged as a joyous triumph.
“It’s easily the best thing we’ve ever done and will surprise a few people too.”
Pre-sale is Wednesday 29 October at 10am with tickets at £25. General sale 31 October from 10am.