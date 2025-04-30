Regimental band to perform concert at Doncaster's Mansion House

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A regimental band are to perform a rousing concert at Doncaster’s Mansion House.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Band of the Royal Yorkshire Regiment Brass and Trombone Qunitets will perform at the historic venue in the High Street in the city centre from 7pm on May 10.

Tickets for the show are free but there will be a retiring collection in aid of both The Friends of Doncaster Mansion House and the Royal Yorkshire Regiment Trust.

They are available HERE or via email from [email protected]