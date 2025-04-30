Regimental band to perform concert at Doncaster's Mansion House
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A regimental band are to perform a rousing concert at Doncaster’s Mansion House.
The Band of the Royal Yorkshire Regiment Brass and Trombone Qunitets will perform at the historic venue in the High Street in the city centre from 7pm on May 10.
Tickets for the show are free but there will be a retiring collection in aid of both The Friends of Doncaster Mansion House and the Royal Yorkshire Regiment Trust.
They are available HERE or via email from [email protected]
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.